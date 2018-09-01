Screenshot: YouTube

Four months ago, Jennifer Schulte, aka BBQ Becky, went viral after she called 911 on a group of black people barbecuing in an Oakland, Calif., park. Now, the recordings of those 911 calls have been released, including one in which a dispatcher questioned her mental health, according to Fox 2 KTVU.

In the first call, Schulte made some pretty odd statements to the dispatcher after seeing black folks having fun grilling in the park.

“I’d like to report that someone is illegally using a charcoal grill in a non-designated area in Lake Merritt Park near Cleveland Cascade. I’d like it dealt with immediately so that coals don’t burn more children and we have to pay more taxes.”

Coals burning children and paying more taxes? WTF?!?!?!

Anyway, the dispatcher asked Schulte if she wanted the cops to make contact wth her once they arrived and she said “yes.” The call lasted less than two minutes.

Advertisement

It was the second call to 911 several hours later that took a turn so bad that the dispatcher questioned Schulte’s mental health. In the background, you can hear Michelle Snider, the white woman who took the cell phone video of the incident that went viral. She is married to Kenzie Smith, one of the brothas using the grill that day and minding his damn business.

Per Fox 2 KTVU, here is a rundown of the exchange from the second call:

The dispatcher – who is not the same one who answered the original call – seems confused about the situation and asks Schulte, “Who’s yelling in the background? Why is the person yelling? To panic over a barbecue? I don’t understand.” Schulte responds, “I don’t know.” And the dispatcher further asks if she can walk away from the situation, but she replies that Snider is following her. The voice of Snider and other unidentified people in the background can be heard through much of the call, but their exact words are not always clear. About a third of the way through the second 911 call, the dispatcher asks for Schulte’s name but she is reluctant to provide it or a description of herself when asked. Eventually she tells the dispatcher she is wearing a dark navy blue sweatshirt and jeans, and that she has shoulder-length brown hair. When the dispatcher asks for her race and age she says, “My race doesn’t matter.” The dispatcher responds, “It does matter. How are we going to find you? Just any lady? Are you black or are you white?”

Schulte: “It doesn’t matter. I want the police to come I’ve been waiting two hours for them.” Dispatcher: “How are they going to find you?” Schulte: “They usually call your cell phone when they’re here.” Dispatcher: “I’m talking to you right now. Have you ever been to John George?” Schulte: “What’s John George?”

Dispatcher: “It’s a mental facility.” Schulte: “No!” Dispatcher: “OK, then. Please answer my question. They’re coming to you right now.” Schulte continues to refuse to answer and the dispatcher tells her she’s going to hang up, before Schulte finally provides the information. When asked if the people she is reporting have a gun or a knife, she tells the dispatcher she doesn’t know.

Advertisement

As The Root has extensively reported, we all know what went down that day. The audio from the 911 call only confirms how delusional BBQ Becky really was.

If you want to give the 911 calls a listen, check out the video below: