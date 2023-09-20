2 Years Later, Travis Scott Is Still Answering Questions About His Role in the Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Although Travis Scott will not face any criminal charges stemming from the 2021 Astroworld Festival, he still has to answer questions about his role in the tragic incident that left 10 innocent victims dead.

On Monday, the UTOPIA rapper was questioned during an eight-hour civil deposition stemming from the myriad of lawsuits that were filed against Scott and many others who were involved with the organizing of the festival in November 2021, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement, Scott’s rep, Ted Anastasiou said, “Travis Scott’s deposition is typical legal procedure. What is not typical is how the media continues to focus on him despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by extensive government investigations, including by the Houston Police Department.”

He continued, “Travis is fully cooperating with the legal process while still remaining committed to his tour in support of his record-breaking album, ‘Utopia,’ and his charitable efforts to support at-risk communities.”

While Scott won’t face any real consequences for his role in the tragedy, that incident has still haunted him.

A month ago, Scott’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, claimed that the release of a Houston Police Department report on the Astroworld tragedy was meant to hurt sales of UTOPIA. This frustrated the family of one of the victims who was killed during the festival, who said that Schaffer’s comments were “ stunningly tone-deaf.”

Despite the pushback that Scott has received because of the incident, it hasn’t changed his approach to how he performs at live shows. A month ago, during his live show that celebrated the release of UTOPIA at the iconic Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy, there were reports that the event caused a small earthquake in the area. It was also reported that the show resulted in nearly 60 people requiring medical attention.

Look, I’m not sure who should pay for the death of multiple victims at the 2021 Astroworld Fest. What I do know is that the families of these victims should not walk away from this with nothing. Someone has to pay, whether that’s Scott, Live Nation, or the Houston Police Department, someone (or all of them) has to take responsibility for the people who died that day because it was on their watch that 10 people lost their lives.