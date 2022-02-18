It’s always good to see the people who might have wronged others, be held accountable. This is the case for the officers who allegedly used excessive force against people who protested in Austin, Texas after George Floyd’s death in 2020.

According to the associated press, a grand jury in Texas has indicted 19 Austin cops on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during the racial justice protests two years ago.



T his number of indictments ranks among the highest on a single department in the United States over methods used by cops during the nationwide protests , which resulted in police chiefs across the country resigning.

This news came down shortly after city leaders in Austin approved paying two people $10 million who were injured by city police in the protests.

From the Associated Press:

Combined, the charges and settlements amounted to conservative Texas’ liberal capital of 960,000 people taking some of its biggest actions as criticism still simmers over its handling of the protests, which intensified pressure on then-Police Chief Brian Manley to eventually step down. Jose Garza, the district attorney for Travis County, which includes Austin, spoke to journalists Thursday afternoon about the grand jury investigation but gave no specifics about it, including how many officers are facing charges, and for what crimes. “Our community is safer when our community trusts enforcement. When it believes law enforcement follows that law and protects the people who live here,” Garza said. “There cannot be trust if there is no accountability when law enforcement breaks the law.”

The prosecution has not identified any of the officers that are facing charges and it is required by state law that an indictment remain secret until an officer has been arrested, according to the Associated Press.

The charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon could possibly carry a life sentence, if proven the act was committed by a public servant.

Cases of excessive force by a police officer have become normal in this country with cases popping up in Indiana, Maryland, Texas, Colorado and other states.