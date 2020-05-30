A Timeline of Events That Led to the 2020 'Fed Up'-rising

Without the proper context, it is impossible to understand the mushroom cloud of uprisings that are exploding across the country in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others.

To contextualize the anger, frustration and desperation that forced protesters to recreate the lawlessness and chaos that black people experience on a daily basis, The Root has created a timeline of some of the events that led up to black people across the country collectively saying:

“Aight, den.”

August 1619: The White Lion, a 160-ton Dutch privateer ship flying a British flag landed at Comfort Point in Virginia loaded with “ 20. and odd negroes

...and that the third being a negro named John Punch shall serve his said master or his assigns for the time of his natural Life here or elsewhere.

[Black Americans had for more than a century before been regarded as beings of an inferior order, and altogether unfit to associate with the white race, either in social or political relations; and so far inferior, that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.

Apr. 12, 1861 : 11 state governments unite

: Apr. 9, 1865 : White supremacist nation

: Dec. 24, 1865: A group composed of former Confederate soldiers, slave patrollers and law enforcement officers form the “Circle of Friends,” also known as the Ku Klux Klan

A group composed of former Confederate soldiers, slave patrollers and law enforcement officers form the “Circle of Friends,” also known as the July 9, 1868: US ratifies the Fourteenth amendment, making former enslaved Africans citizens of the United States... kinda.

US ratifies the Fourteenth amendment, making former enslaved Africans citizens of the United States... kinda. July 9, 1868 - 1877: Ku Klux Klan and whites organize a national terror campaign that massacres tens of thousands of black people across the country.

Ku Klux Klan and whites organize a national terror campaign that massacres tens of thousands of black people across the country. Jan. 1877: Following mass violence against African Americans and widespread voter fraud, a group of US senators and congressmen agree to settle the result of the 1876 presidential election. In exchange for installing Rutherford B. Hayes as president, the cabal’s compromise allowed Southern States to subjugate black citizens, or, as the History Channel notes

The end of federal interference in southern affairs led to widespread disenfranchisement of blacks voters. From the late 1870s onward, southern legislatures passed a series of laws requiring the separation of whites from “persons of color” on public transportation, in schools, parks, restaurants, theaters and other locations. Known as the “Jim Crow laws” (after a popular minstrel act developed in the antebellum years), these segregationist statutes governed life in the South through the middle of the next century, ending only after the hard-won successes of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Reap, motherfuckers.

Reap.