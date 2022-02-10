The Dallas District Attorney’s office has issued warrants for two police officers who are accused of using excessive force against Black Lives Matter protestors in May 2020, reported CBS News. Remember the image of the young man who was shot in his eye in the middle of a protest? One of these officers was responsible for his injuries.



Advertisement

The officers, Senior Corporal Ryan Mabry and Senior Corporal Melvin Williams, are facing aggravated assault charges and official oppression charges which are Class A misdemeanors according to CBS. Mabry reportedly shot three demonstrators with a 40-millimeter launcher, resulting in one victim losing an eye. Williams reportedly shot three demonstrators as well with the same firearm.



Williams is also facing an additional oppression charge for an assault from July 2021 and had been placed on administrative leave in January for assaulting a man, reported WFAA.



From CBS:



According to the District Attorney’s Office, the Dallas Police Department’s protocol at the time of the incidents required officers who shot rounds of ammunition to collect the fired projectile if possible, get medical help for the person struck, notify a supervisor on the scene and conduct a report of the incident. The office said “none of these steps were taken.” Last month, criminal District Attorney John Creuzot said the office would investigate the “alleged criminal wrongdoing by police officers” at the protests. “From everything we have, we believe this activity is illegal and unjustified,” Creuzot said on January 5.

Officers were allowed to use rubber bullets on protestors for nearly the entire summer of demonstrations as a form of “crowd control.” Instead, they caused severe damage to people like Brandon Saenz who had to have his left eye removed and Vincent Doyle who suffered injuries to his eye and a broken cheekbone, reported local Dallas news. At some point the department stopped the use of the weapons, but by then it was too late.



The two officers are expected to turn themselves in to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, reported local news. The office asked for witnesses to come forward with information.

