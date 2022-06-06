We’ve seen fans show their support for rappers Gunna and Young Thug during this RICO investigation. However, some fans have taken things a wee bit far. Quartavius Mender, 18, threatened to kill the Fulton County sheriff and his wife if Young Thug is not released, per CBS 46. Now, he’s facing over 20 counts of terroristic threats.



Reports say Mender went to the comments of Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat’s Instagram where he wrote “#freethug or imma shoot u and your wife.” He also followed up two hours with a threat to “assassinate” Labat. Mender also threatened to kill the Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin.

“If they threaten us they’ll threaten anyone so I think a lot of effort is going to be put into making sure that we keep them in check,” said Applin via CBS46.

The situation comes about shortly after Young Thug was denied bond to go home on house arrest. Mender’s bond has also been denied and he’s currently being held without bail.

More from CBS 46 News:

Labat said with Mender in custody, more threats have come in online from other people and he has also received suspicious calls. They are increasing security. “We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” said Labat. “Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard, will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County.”

According to ABC7, there’s a Tenquaris Mender mentioned among the 28 people charged in the RICO indictment. However, it’s unclear whether the two are related to one another. Either way, Labat said Mender is under investigation for either being a super-fan or part of YSL gang.

Fulton County prosecutor Don Geary said some witnesses in the case have been threatened with violence and death, per ABC7.