The “First Class” rapper just cannot keep his name out of the headlines. In May alone, Jack Harlow dropped his second studio album , which was not received well by critics or music listeners, did not know Ray J and Brandy were siblings and got dissed by Brandy in a freestyle of his own song.

Now, there is a belief that Harlow’s music success can be attributed to white privilege. But, fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert is here to shoot down all of those claims.

The “Baby Pluto” rapper defended Harlow after TMZ ran up on him on Sunday to get his thoughts on whether or not there’s any truth to the white privilege claims.

Lil Uzi Vert was first asked if Harlow deserves all of the criticism for not being a good rapper and he rejected the notion. He was then asked about whether or not Harlow benefited from white privilege and Uzi said, “Nah, he doesn’t have white privilege... He’s signed to Black people.”

Harlow is currently signed to Generation Now Label, which was founded by Dj Drama and Don Cannon, who are both Black.

But, the notion that Harlow does not benefit from white privilege because he’s signed to Black people is ridiculous. Is he white? Does he live in America? Isn’t America run by white people? Then of course he benefits from white privilege.

Rapper David Banner made the same argument when TMZ asked him about white privilege for white rappers in the music industry.

Banner said, “White people in the world are propped up on everything.”

When asked if Harlow is among those people Banner said, “Of course. White people’s whiteness is a benefit to them anywhere in the world. If white people run the structure, [whiteness] is going to benefit.”