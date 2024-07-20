30 Shocking Cases Where Police Said The Main Suspect was The Victim's Mother

Police have been sweeping up women left and right for unfathomable offenses. the most disturbing part, is that many of these offenses were allegedly committed against their own children - majority of which hadn’t even been potty-trained yet.

According to the Statista Research Department’s report, mother’s committing crimes against their children isn’t an oddity in the United States. Don’t believe us? Consider the numbers. About 311 children died in 2021 due to abuse from both parents and 408 died from abuse or maltreatment from their mothers alone. The details of these cases are quite grim.

One mother was accused of leaving her children home to go try her luck at the casino. Another mother was accused of “accidentally” placing her infant to sleep in a hot oven. Another mother was accused of selling her daughter off to a spiritual doctor who planned to harvest her for her… just keep scrolling to read the rest.

Below are 30 cases where mothers were charged with the murder, abuse or neglect of their children. Beware: the contents of this story are disturbing.