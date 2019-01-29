Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

When President Trump packs up the family Ford Monarch and straps his sleeping coffin to the roof, he will be remember as the president who tweeted a lot and did his best to destroy the world as we know it. Oh there will be talk of how he saved the white man’s riches with his tax breaks for the wealthy and more than banter enough to go around about his racists ways but, in the end, he will be the Kardashian of presidents and his legacy will be in his archived tweets.



As such, the presidential staff of folks who love to pre-roll his spanking mags and gather his britches during his once a week ritual of bathing in tub of white fragility need to do a better job of keeping the old man off these tweet-streets.

Late Monday, Grandpa Trump somehow got access to a free iPad and began randomly tweeting about why Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is serving on a Judiciary Committee when he lied about his service in Vietnam.

If lying is the qualifier who gets to serve then Trump knows he shouldn’t be in office. He knows that, but that isn’t the point. Trump is right about Blumenthal, he did state serval times in several different pieces that he served in Vietnam when he didn’t.

Blumenthal was a member of the Marine Corps Reserve for six years, from 1970 to 1976, and served in the United States. Blumenthal fessed up to “misspeaking” about his time in Armed Services after a New York Times 2010 exclusive: Richard Blumenthal’s Words on Vietnam Service Differ From History.

According to The Hill, Trump’s tweet came shortly after “Blumenthal told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that he and other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee had found ‘serious issues’ with the ‘truthfulness’ of Donald Trump Jr. and other witnesses’ closed-door testimony to the panel.”

“I think many of them should be called back to testify in public and I hope that will be true of other congressional committees, as well, because behind closed doors, there was questions, serious issues concerning their truthfulness and that issue pertained particularly to Donald Trump Jr. in a number of contentions before our committee,” Blumenthal said.

The president of course went low and, reading from his flowchart of nicknames posted in his sleeping cave, called Blumenthal “Da Nang Dick?” Really? Can anyone in the White House remind the president that he is the fucking PRESIDENT of the GODDAMN UNITED STATES?! Trump, a lying president who faked bone spurs to avoid the draft and never served a day in his life, has the audacity to talk about another man lying who actually did serve?!? I know it’s bizarre but there are levels to this shit and Trump is at the lowest level.

Of course, the president wasn’t done. Because he doesn’t understand science or spelling or math, basically any of the subjects that a third-grader may struggle with, the president takes every opportunity to blast “global warming” whenever he hears that temperatures are dropping. Late Monday he tweeted:

From The Hill:

Trump has repeatedly denied the existence of climate change and has sometimes pointed to individual weather events as evidence that climate change isn’t real. Others have pointed out that weather is the day-to-day atmosphere and can vary significantly, while climate is the average weather over a long period of time. During a massive snowstorm in the Midwest and Northeast earlier this month, Trump mocked global warming by writing in a tweet that it “wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now.” “Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!” he tweeted at the time.

Whoever is in charge of getting the president ready for bed now that Omarosa is out of the White House may want to look at changing his schedule up a bit. They could try limiting his nighttime intake of Diet Cokes to five and start giving him his warm goat blood bottle around nine so that he could go down easy and stay off the internet.