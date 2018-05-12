Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Two Duke University employees, Britni Brown and Kevin Simmons, were fired from their job at the university coffee shop, Joe Van Gogh, for playing the aspirational new Negro spiritual by Young Dolph entitled, “Get Paid.”



Following in the tradition of Fredrick Douglass, Booker T. Washington and Madame C. J. Walker, Young Dolph raps:

Get paid, young nigga, get paid

Get paid, young nigga, get paid

Get paid, young nigga, get paid

Whatever you do, just make sure you get paid

Get paid, young nigga, get paid

Get paid, young nigga, get paid

Crib so big, that it came with a maid

Get paid, young nigga, get paid

Dolph also establishes a list of rules for those seeking financial independence when he raps:

Rule number 1, get the money first

Rule number 2, don’t forget to get the money

Play by these rules and everything will be okay

Everything should be ok unless of course, you are listening to the meditative lyrics out loud when non-Negro and university Vice Principal of Student Affairs, Larry Moneta, walked into the coffee shop to purchase a hot tea and vegan muffin. Not knowing the historical reference or cultural relevancy of Dolph’s biblical verses, Moneta walked out of the coffee shop “Apple caring” and Bartholomew-ing (male equivalent of Becky-ing), despite Brown turning the music down and offering Moneta a free muffin, Newsweek reports.

Moneta snitched told the director of Duke’s dining services about the crew’s song selection, and that person relayed the message to Robbie Roberts, Joe Van Gogh’s owner, Newsweek reports.

“Initially, Roberts called the coffee shop and requested for employees to pay closer attention to the music they played in the store, but they were ultimately let go. ‘They pretty much said that Duke wanted them to terminate us, and that there was nothing that they could do and that their hands were tied,’ Brown told Charlotte’s News & Observer.”

Students at Duke protested the firings and even had boomboxes play Dolph’s lyrical hymnal. And something about the firing didn’t sit right with Roberts who’s now closing his coffee shop on Duke’s campus to preserve the company’s “brand independence without conditions,” the News & Observer reports.

When Young Dolph heard that his lyrical hieroglyphics had caused two fans to lose their job he couldn’t stand it. He not only flew both employees out to his Rolling Loud performance but he blessed the former employees with $20,000. Watch the awesomeness below and never forget Dolph’s rules to success:

