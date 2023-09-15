Meet The Young and Talented 40 & Under Black White House Staffers

Meet The Young and Talented 40 & Under Black White House Staffers

Here are the young Black Biden-Harris staffers who should absolutely be on your radar.

By
Jessica Washington
There’s no denying that scoring a position in the White House is a dream come true for the starry-eyed political newcomers heading to Washington each year. Former Obama staffers have gone on to run for and win political office, and many hold key positions within the current White House.

But generally speaking, getting to the White House is no easy task. And the young Black staffers in the Biden-Harris administration are seriously impressive.

As The Root prepares to host The Root Institute focused on a Blueprint for a Better Black America, we thought it was time to introduce you to the young folks who will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping that future.

Abby Admete

A force of nature barely cuts it when describing 23-year-old Abby Ademete, Staff Assistant for White House Operations. Ademete moved to the United States in the early 2000s from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and taught herself English by watching American television shows. Before joining the White House, Ademete worked within the offices of Governor Ralph Northam, Senator Tim Kaine, Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senator Chuck Schumer.

Matthew Aiken

Mathew Aiken, 35, Associate Counsel in Office of the White House Counsel, is another name worth knowing! Prior to joining the White House, Aiken worked at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, clerked in the Eastern District of Missouri and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. And get this, he even served as Deputy Voter Protection Director for the Missouri Democratic Coordinated Campaign!

Kirsten Allen

Kristen Allen, 32, serves as Special Assistant to the President and Press Secretary to Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite her youth, Allen has served in the top levels of government. Before serving as Harris’ press secretary, Allen served as the National Secretary for COVID response at the Department of Health and Human Services. Allen is also a proud Howard University Alum and Alpha Kappa Alpha (for our A.K.A readers who want to shout out a fellow sister)!

Jimmy Anderson

Jimmy Anderson, 33, serves as the director of veterans engagement at the White House — engaging on critical issues like the PACT Act. Anderson, who hails from Columbia, SC, has an impressive military and academic background. He served as a Captain in the Air Force Reserves at the Pentagon before serving as Deputy White House Liaison at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Anderson, a Fulbright scholar, now is the key voice translating the White House’s veteran and military policies to the public.

Nana Menya Ayensu

Nana Menya Ayensu, 39, serves as Special Assistant to the President on Climate, Policy, Finance, and Innovation. This Harvard and Stanford graduate leads his team’s work on power sector decarbonization (a.k.a saving the planet from climate change). Before joining the White House, he served in leadership roles at Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, ENGIE, and General Electric.

Vernon Graham Baker III

Vernon Graham Baker III, 37, Special Assistant to the President and Senate Legislative Affairs Liaison, is no newbie in politics. Baker spent nearly a decade working on the Hill as a tax policy advisor to Senator Debbie Stabenow and Congressman Mike Thompson before taking his talents to the White House.

Derek Collins

Derek Omar Collins, 24, Policy Assistant to the White House National Economic Council, is another fresh face on this list with a surprisingly extensive resume. Hailing from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Collins served as a Research Assistant and Clerk on the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Before joining the committee, Collins interned for Majority Whip James Clyburn and the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. He’s also a proud Western Kentucky University alumnus!

Jobie Crawford

Jobie Crawford, 24, serves as a Press Assistant for Vice President Kamala Harris. A Spelman alumnus, Crawford travels around the country, ensuring the press has access to the VP. Crawford previously served as a researcher on President Biden’s Communications team. She’s also a bit of a wunderkind, having consistently been the youngest member of every White House team she’s served on so far.

Osasu Zoe Dorsey

Osasu Zoe Dorsey, 40, serves as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Associate Counsel. This attorney knows how to handle messy legal situations! Before joining the White House, Osasu was Chief Counsel for the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, where she tackled climate and equity issues. She also previously served as a senior advisor and White House Leadership Development Program fellow in the Office of the National Cyber Director.

Rykia Dorsey Craig

Rykia Dorsey Craig, 32, serves as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Communications Advisor on the Domestic Policy Council — crafting messaging around economic mobility, racial justice & equity, health & veterans, and immigration. In her role, she serves as chief chief communications aide to the White House Domestic Policy Advisor. Craig, another Howard Alumn on this list, is an OG member of the Biden-Harris communications team — she previously led the White House Regional Communications Team. Prior to joining the White House, Craig served as the Minnesota Communications Director for the Biden-Harris campaign and Director in the office of Congresswoman Maxine Waters. She’s also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Yemisi Egbewole

Yemisi Egbewole, 31, serves as Chief of Staff for the White House Press Office and Advisor to the Press Secretary. Egbewole hails from Acworth, GA., and has quite the history on the Hill. Before her current position, Egbewole served as Senior Legislative Affairs Advisor in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. Egbewole spent a lot of time in Congress before making her way down the road, serving in Senators Mark Warner and Amy Klobuchar’s offices. She also has served on the board of the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus, a professional and social network for Black legislative staff.

Norman Morris Ellis III

Norman Morris Ellis III serves as a Legislative Assistant at the Office of Legislative Affairs at the White House. At just 25 years old, Morris Ellis III already has a pretty extensive political background. He served as Legislative Correspondent for U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and worked as a fellow for former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. He’s a proud James Madison University alumnus pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration at James Madison University.

William Fairfax Jr. (Rest In Peace)

William Fairfax was a Press Assistant in the Office of the Vice President, Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff at FEMA, and a devoted Biden for President Campaign Staffer. He passed away at just 24 years old. Fairfax championed highlighting young Black White House staff but sadly never saw this list come to fruition.

“William was a beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin, friend, leader, and more,” wrote the White House in a tribute to their dearly departed colleague.

Raquel Fossett

Raquel Fossett, 27, serves as Director of the White House Internship Program. Fossett shepherded the first internship cohort of the Biden-Harris Administration, including the first paid class in recent history. Fossett has an impressive social justice background. Before joining the White House, she was the National Advocacy Institute manager at the American Civil Liberties Union. Fossett graduated from Brooklyn College with a Political Science degree.

Devontae A. Freeland

Devontae A. Freeland, 26, serves as Associate Director for National Security & Foreign Policy. This isn’t Freeland’s first rodeo in the White House. He previously worked as Special Assistant to the White House Chief of Staff and as a Racial Justice & Equity Team member in the Office of the Counsel. Freeland’s passions lie with voting rights. He previously served as voting rights coordinator for Priorities USA, a strategic coordinator for The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and an international election observer in Eastern Europe.

Joelle Carissa Gamble

Joelle Carissa Gamble, 32, currently serves as Deputy Assistant to the President & Deputy Director of the White House National Economic Council. Gamble knows a thing or two about the economy. Prior to her current role, she served as Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of Labor and Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy at the National Economic Council. She worked in an economic advisory role on the transition team. And previously worked as a principal for Omidyar Network’s economic program and served as a Director and Advisor to the CEO at the Roosevelt Institute.

Shuwanza Goff

Shuwanza Goff, 39, deserves an honorable mention in this list! She recently served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of White House Legislative Affairs and House Liaison. While working in the White House, she led negotiations with Congressional leaders and coordinated outreach to advance White House initiatives and priorities on issues including infrastructure, COVID-19, postal reform, gun violence, semiconductors, healthcare and two major reconciliation packages. We also can’t forget to mention her work in the historic confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Prior to coming to the White House, Shuwanza was the director of legislative operations in the office of the Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, where she was appointed as the first African-American woman to serve as floor director for the U.S. House of Representatives. Shuwanza received her Master’s in Science in justice, law and society from American University and her Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Tennessee. She is a native of Virginia.

Janelle Gray

Janelle Gray, 24, Associate Director of Correspondence in the Office of the Vice President, is another rising star in the White House. Gray, who has an extensive humanitarian background — including but not limited to immigrant and human trafficking advocacy and interning at the Peace Corps, took a small break from the White House to serve as the Development Coordinator at the Malala Fund. She returned to the White House in June of 2022. Janelle is a 2020 Gilman International Scholarship Recipient, a 2020 State Department Rangel Summer Enrichment Program Scholar, and a 2023 State Department Rangel Fellow. She’s also an American University alumnus.

Amber Greene

Amber Greene, 40, serves as Special Assistant to the President for Racial and Economic Justice on the Domestic Policy Counsel. Greene has an extensive history working on social justice issues. While serving as Director of Policy at the New York City Office of Public Advocate, Greene led efforts to close the gender wage gap, equip police officers with body cameras, and improve voting for people with disabilities. Greene began her career in the New York State Assembly, later joining the New York City Office of Emergency Management. Now, she leads implementation of the President’s Executive Orders and racial equity and support for underserved communities.

Greggory Martin Haggray

Greggory Martin Haggray, 22, serves as an Engagement Coordinator in the Office of Public Engagement, where he primarily works on outreach to workers, unions, and the private sector. Haggray worked his way up in the Biden-Harris administration. He began as an Intern in the Office of Cabinet Affairs. While in College, he interned for House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

Sydney Harvey

Sydney Alexis Harvey, 25, serves as Special Assistant to the Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator and Assistant to the President. Harvey has her hands full with the President’s infrastructure agenda. Prior to working at the White House, Harvey worked as the Executive Assistant and Legislative Aide to Congressman Thomas Suozzi — where she told the Root her crowning achievement was drafting legislation to Award the 369th Regiment “Harlem Hellfighters” a Congressional Gold Medal.

Roosevelt Homes III

Roosevelt Holmes III, 38 serves as Senior Advisor for Cyber Awareness, Technology and Ecosystem Security-Office of the National Cyber. Holmes previously he served as Deputy Director of the Office of the Business Liaison at the U.S. Department of Commerce. He isn’t new to the Biden team. He served as Southern Region Coalitions Director for the Biden-Harris Campaign and also served on the Agency Review Team for the Department of Justice Transition Team. He has worked on Democratic campaigns on multiple levels, and the Florida Senate, U.S. Representative Kathy Castor, and the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Education and the Workforce. Roosevelt also served in the Government Affairs and Public Policy Department of the United Negro College Fund, and held the roles of Political Director, Interim Executive Director, and Senior Advisor to the Florida Democratic Party. Can’t forget he’s also a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Daniel Hornung

Daniel Hornung, 33, serves as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council where he works on budget and fiscal policy. But don’t let his economic background fool you, he’s also got a pretty impressive judicial career. Hornung also clerked for Judge Merrick Garland the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Hornung also served in the Obama-Biden Administration as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Policy Advisor, focused on climate policy and economic policy. Hornung was also a fellow at Chicago CRED, an organization focused on increasing economic opportunity in Chicago neighborhoods.

Maya Humes Markes

Another Stanford alumnus on this list! Maya Humes Markes, 31, serves as Senior Communications Advisor at the White House. Markes isn’t a new face in the administration; she served as lead communications for the Biden-Harris Administration’s key foreign policy priorities at the State Department. She also served as communications director and press secretary on several campaigns, including President Biden’s.

Audra L. Jackson

Audra L. Jackson, 29, serves as Special Assistant to the President and House Legislative Affairs Liaison. Capitol Hill is practically a second home to Jackson, who served as Assistant Manager for the House Democratic Cloakroom under the leadership of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. She also worked for Congresswoman Linda Sanchez and for Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30).

Fun fact, Audra was President of the Congressional Black Associates, where she focused on helping Black staffers on the Hill and getting an overall staff pay increase.

Like many of the folks on our list, Jackson is also a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Saynab Jama

Saynab Jama, 24, serves as a Special Assistant for Boards and Commissions in the Office of Presidential Personnel. A proud Minnesotan, Jama served as a Health Legislative Intern for U.S. Senator Smith. This busy staffer is somehow making the time to pursue a Master’s degree in Public Health with an emphasis on Health Policy at George Washington University.

Maya C. James

Maya James, 25, serves as a Special Assistant to the Office of Cabinet Affairs, where she regularly facilitates cabinet logistics and scheduling and manages a portfolio of independent agencies. James is a creative with a knack for politics! Before working at the White House, she spent her summer completing a writer’s residency in the Everglades National Park. She was also elected student body president at Harvard Divinity School and worked in a non-profit to help youth exit hate groups.

Aliyah N. Johnson

Aliyah Johnson, 24, is another Florida native on our list! She currently serves as Associate Director for Employee Engagement and Leadership Development. Johnson isn’t a new comer to politics! Prior to joining the White House, Johnson was a Communications Intern for Rep. Lucy McBath and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick through the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. Johnson previously served as the Staff Assistant for White House Personnel.

Marissa Johnson

Marissa Johnson, 27, is a native Washingtonian (love to see it)! She manages the employee engagement portfolio on the Employee Engagement and Leadership Development (EELD) team for 500+ White House Staff, where her she focuses on developing opportunities to foster engagement and connection for staffers across the White House. Prior to joining the Administration, Marissa served as the Deputy Director for Operations at Building Back Together.

Venus Johnson

Venus Johnson, 23, serves as a Receptionist of the United States. Johnson is the youngest person ever to hold the title and the first African-American person in her position. She credits her background as a military child living abroad in Japan with her ability to handle a “diverse and changing world.”

Deterrian Jones

Deterrian Jones, 24, serves within the Office of Digital Strategy leadership team as a Staff Assistant. Jones isn’t a new face to this White House. After graduating from the University of Mississippi, Jones was selected to be part of the inaugural class of the Biden-Harris White House Internship Program, where he interned with the Office of Digital Strategy. Following his internship, Deterrian accepted a full-time role in the office.

Michael Leach

Michael Leach, 36, currently serves as Special Assistant to the President and was appointed the first-ever Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer for the White House. Leach previously worked on the Biden campaign, where he served as the Chief People Officer and Head of Diversity and Inclusion on the Biden for President Campaign. Leach came to politics from the sports world! Before joining the campaign, Leach had a long career within the NFL — even serving as Assistant to Head Coach for the Chicago Bears! The University of Miami recently granted him an Honorary Doctorate Degree for people who have distinguished themselves through humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to society.

Erica P. Loewe

Erica Loewe, 33, served as White House Director of African American Media. Like many of the staffers on this list, she got her start on the Hill working with House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-SC) and Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA). Loewe, named the White House’s new Chief of Staff of Public Engagement, also has a compelling personal story. She volunteers with the National Capital Area Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. It’s a personal cause for Loewe, a caregiver for her mother, who has suffered from the disease for ten years. Before working in Congress, Erica served as Director at the Podesta Group. She’s also a proud University of Florida alumnus and sits on their Alumni Board of Directors.

Oumou Ly

Oumou Ly, 29, serves as lead advisor for technology and ecosystem security. She’s the go-to person on issues including artificial intelligence, software security and resilience, and the cyber workforce. Ly, whose academic record would impress pretty much anyone (Harvard Law School and London School of Economics), has spent her career in the Cybersecurity and technology world. She previously served as Senior Advisor to the Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). She served as an advisor to U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer on national security policy.

Deanne Millison

Deanne Millison, 40, serves as Special Assistant to the President and Chief Economic Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris. Millison has a long relationship with Vice President Harris. From day one of the administration, she’s served as a policy advisor for the VP. She previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director for then-Senator Kamala Harris. Millison began her legal career at Jenner & Block LLP. Oh, and we can’t forget to mention that she’s a Harvard Law School alumnus who clerked for Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Chicago.

Gionelly Mills

Gionelly Mills, 26, is a downstate New York native and a child of Haitian immigrants. They currently serve as a Staff Assistant the White House Visitors Office. Mills has a passion for lifting up members of the BIPOC trans community and one day wants to open an all-LGBTQ legal and communications firm. They also have connections with another White House alumnus, former First Lady Michelle Obama. Mills previously worked at Michelle Obama’s non-profit voting rights organization, When We All Vote!

Melanie Mpanju

Melanie Mpanju, 24, is a proud D.M.V native and the daughter of Tanzanian immigrants. She currently serves as a Legal Assistant for the Office of the White House Counsel. Mpanju isn’t new to politics. She previously served as a Staff Assistant and Research Assistant for the Committee on Oversight and Reform in the U.S. House of Representatives, under then-Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney.

Joy Ngugi

Joy Ngugi, 26, currently serves as the President’s producer — directing, producing, and writing scripts for the videos published to the White House social media accounts. Ngugi previously worked on the Biden campaign and transition team. Before entering politics she worked as a producer at the PBS station in South Bend, Indiana, and hopes to continue her television and film dreams as an executive one day!

Stephanie Nnadi

Although she’s stepping back from the White House, Stephanie Nnandi is still worth a shout-out! She served in the Office of Presidential Personnel, and has had a pretty note-worthy early legal career. Stephanie attended Columbia Law School, where she was a Development Editor on the Columbia Law Review, a law clerk for Senator Richard Blumenthal’s (D-CT) Judiciary Committee staff, and intern for the Georgia Democratic Party Voter Protection. She also interned in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Janice Nsor

Janice Nsor, 35, serves as Deputy Associate Director for Legislative Affairs, Office of Management and Budget. Nsor’s impressive academic record aside, she’s also had a pretty cool career prior to joining OMB. Nsor was counsel at the Department of Justice in the Office of Legislative Affairs, and a vetting attorney in the White House Presidential Personnel Office and oversight counsel for the House Committee on Education and Labor.

Amanda Ogboi

Amanda Ogboi, 22, serves as a Research Associate at the White House — tracking current events, policy issues, and providing information to other offices. Don’t let her age foul you, Ogboi isn’t new to politics. She previously served as a Finance Assistant on Senator Raphael Warnock’s re-election campaign in Atlanta, Georgia. She’s also a proud Spelman alumn!

Araoluwa “Ara” Omotowa

Araoluwa “Ara” Omotowa, 23, serves as a Staff Assistant for the Front Office of Presidential Personnel. Omotowa is the first in her family of Nigerian immigrants to be born in the United States — which she says influenced her passion for public service and centering marginalized voices. While at Harvard University, she organized to advance voter turnout and political literacy among Black students on her campus and throughout Boston. That’s not all! She also served as Political Action Chair for the Association of Black Harvard Women and Director of Diversity and Outreach for the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. She’s also a Black Girl 44 Scholar, a Leonard D. Schaeffer Fellow, and a Truman Scholar.

Robyn Patterson

Robyn Patterson, 30, serves as an Assistant Press Secretary at the White House — where she serves as lead White House spokeswoman on issues “ranging from revitalizing American manufacturing, regulating A.I. to rebuilding domestic infrastructure.” Patterson has an impressive communications background. She previously served as a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Commerce and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rayshon Payton

Rayshon Payton, serves as Senior Confirmations Counsel in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs — where he has worked to confirm over 850 Biden-Harris officials. Payton, an Oklahoma City, OK. native, credits his decision to enter federal politics to his 2012 internship in the Obama White House. Prior to joining the administration, he served in the Senate Democratic Steering and Outreach Committee and as Counsel in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the Department of Justice.

Colby Redmond

Colby Redmond, 39, serves as Deputy Director of the White House Visitor’s Office. Redmond has three degrees, and a long history with the White House. She served as an appointee in the Office of the Secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce during the Obama-Biden administration. And prior to joining the Biden campaign, she worked in international motorsports and as an advisory board member for a DC-based gov-tech software company.

Alivia Paden Roberts

Alivia Paden Roberts, 27, serves as Special Assistant to the Vice President — where she deals with “West Wing operations” and supports the day-to-day needs of Vice President Kamala Harris. On top of being a Pageant Queen (Roberts won Miss District of Columbia in 2022 and competed for Miss America), she knows her way around Washington. She previously worked served as Special Assistant to the Director of Public Affairs and as Deputy White House Liaison in the Department of Justice. She also worked as Deputy Press Secretary for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce and as a Paid Media Associate for the Biden-Harris Campaign.

Brent A. Robinson

Brent A. Robinson, 39, serves as the Director for Partnerships & Global Engagement in the White House National Security Council (NSC) — working on issues including “counterterrorism, critical-infrastructure and resilience, technology and national security, international economics, homeland security, and Africa.” Robinson also has his hands full coordinating the interagency policy committee on partnerships. Robinson first joined the White House’s Office of Public Affairs and Privacy Office. And he has a long relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris — previously serving as her Southern California District Director when she was a Senator.

Carolina (Faith) Rynda

Carolina (Faith) Rynda, 22, serves as a Public Engagement Coordinator for the White House’s Office of Public Engagement. Rynda already has an impressive racial justice track-record! She founded the Dublin Inclusion Project — a 250+ person initiative “working to advance racial justice, equity, and accountability across public institutions in her hometown.” Prior to joining the administration, she worked at a movement-building firm supporting national youth and reproductive justice organizations. Faith also worked on a Texas Congressional Campaign, in the Massachusetts Governor’s Office of Access and Opportunity, and Boston’s Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Racial Equity.

Brianna Smith

Brianna Smith, 23, serves as Staff Assistant for the Office of the White House Counsel — where she manages administrative operations within the Oversight, Ethics and Compliance, Racial Justice and Equity, Nominations, and DOJ/Litigation offices. Oh, and she also makes time to work as one of three intern supervisors. A Brooklyn, New York, native, Smith joined the White House in 2022 to participate in the Biden-Harris Administrations first’ internship class.

 Camille Stewart Gloster

Camille Stewart-Gloster is the first Deputy National Cyber Director for Technology & Ecosystem at the White House — leading technology security, supply chain, data security, and cyber workforce and education efforts for the Office of the National Cyber Director. Stewart-Gloster has impressive career as a cyber technology, national security strategist and policy leader. She joined the White House from Google , where she served as Global Head of Product Security Strategy. She’s a White House alumn, having previously worked in the Obama-Biden Administration.

Brianna D. Stonick

Brianna Stonick, 23, currently serves as the Senior Communications Assistant on the White House Communications team, tracking, compiling and amplifying coverage of the Administration. Stonick is a first-generation graduate from Boston College, and she previously interested in the offices of Senators Chris Murphy and Elizabeth Warren. She’s also a Fulbright finalist, and after college she spent nine months teaching English in Cote d’Ivoire.

Stephanie Sykes

Stephanie Sykes, 40, serves as Special Assistant to the President for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs — where she leads the White House’s engagement with Mayors. Sykes isn’t new to the administration. She previously served as Senior Advisor at the Department of Commerce and as the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the White House Infrastructure Implementation team. Before joining the administration, she served as the Founding Executive Director and General Counsel of the African American Mayors Association. Sykes formerly worked as corporate attorney and began her career as a policy analyst for the New Jersey Legislature.

Bry’Shawna Walker

Bry’Shawna Walker, 22, serves as a Staff Assistant for Domestic Agency Personnel in the Office of Presidential Personnel at the White House. Walker has some impressive internships. She previously interned in the Office of Rep. Lauren Underwood as a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation intern. She also interned for Senator Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Sean Casten.

Aaron Wilson Watson

Aaron Wilson Watson, 27, serves as a Senior Video Producer in the Office of Digital Strategy at the White House. Watson’s passion for telling stories at the intersection of politics, art and culture shows. He previously worked at the College of New Jersey, the New Jersey Office of the Governor, CBS and Mass Appeal.

Ashley Nicole Williams

Ashley Nicole Williams, 35, serves as Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Oval Operations. Fun fact, Williams is the first Black woman to serve in this role! Prior to joining the administration, she served as Trip Director on the Biden-Harris transition team and the Biden-Harris campaign. Williams was the first Black woman to hold this position for a successful Presidential campaign. Before joining the campaign, Williams served as Special Advisor and Director of Special Projects to the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues. She also has a 15-year history with the Biden family, having previously served as Senior Assistant to Dr. Jill Biden in the Obama White House.

Virginia Williamson

Virginia Williamson, 33, serves as an associate counsel in the Office of the White House Counsel. Before joining the White House, Williamson worked at a D..C. law firm as a litigation associate, and as special counsel to the Senate Judiciary. While at Harvard Law School, she served as an editor on the Harrvard Law Review. Williamson also clerked for judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, the U.S. District Court for District of Columbia, and the District of Columbia Court of Appeals.

Erin Wilson

Erin Wilson, 39, serves as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President. Wilson previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the White House Office of Political Strategy and Outreach. Wilson also served as Deputy Executive Director to the Presidential Inaugural committee. Wilson’s time in politics goes way back. She previously served as a senior aide in Senator Bob Casey’s Office. She also worked for Hillary for America, Democratic National Committee, and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. She’s also a proud University of Pennsylvania Alumn!

Wintta Woldemariam

Winnta Woldermariam, 39, serves as the Head of Legislative Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget. Woldermariam is a political veteran. She previously served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice and in the Obama Administration as Ethics Counsel in the Office of the White House Counsel. She’s also no stranger to Capitol Hill. She served as Policy Director to U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, and counsel to Senators Sherrod Brown, and Kirsten Gillibrand. She earned her law degree at the University of Texas and a dual bachelor’s of arts at Duke University. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta.

Silas Woods

Silas Woods III, 28, serves as a Press Assistant in the White House Press Office — where he facilitates the movements and engagement of the press. After graduating from Howard University, he worked as a political researcher at American Bridge 21st Century, and the Democratic National Committee in support of the Biden-Harris Campaign. He later served in the Office of the Counsel to the Vice President, quickly rising the ranks to his current position. He is also a proud member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

Stephanie L. Young

Stephanie Young, 39, recently returned to the White House to serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Vice President — where she leads the communications and digital team for Kamala Harris and advises on public engagement strategy. A leading communications strategist with 15 years of experience, Young recently served as the Executive Director of Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote. Prior to joining the White House, she worked in the Obama White House, ET, and NBC. She’s also a proud Hampton University Alumn.

