You Won't Believe What Snoop Dogg Just Said About Suge Knight On His New Album

Snoop Dogg is calling out his haters one by one and his latest target is none other than his former Death Row Records collaborator Suge Knight. And believe us when we say, he’s airing it all out!

Snoop Dogg Film 'The UnderDoggs' Is A Black 'Mighty Ducks' & It's Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Snoop Dogg Film 'The UnderDoggs' Is Basically A Black 'Mighty Ducks' & It's Our TV Pick This Week

As we previously told you, Snoop teased that he would be putting his haters on blast and responding to all the negativity in his new album, “Iz It a Crime?” which dropped on Friday (May 16). However, when he talked about it during his interview on “The Breakfast Club,” he was mostly referring to those who were still criticizing him for his performance at a Trump-related event.

Advertisement

What he didn’t say at the time that he should’ve said was that he’d be dissing Knight in one track, aptly titled “ShutYoBitchAssUp.” (Yes, that’s actually the name of the song and yes, we are also laughing at it.)

Advertisement

Coming in as the 13th song on the album, the nearly two-minute long song may not be a full out record, but it’s enough of a piece to get Snoop’s point across—specifically that Knight is a “rat” who spits made up stories on his podcast and ought to chill out before he gets his butt whooped.

Advertisement

“I can see why you mad/I bought everything you own/Now you in PC snitching on the phone,” Snoop said in part.

He later rapped: “But I can slap the taste out your muthafuckin’ mouth/Pull up on your nigga, make you wanna reroute/And if he hit the main line, he gon’ see what we bout/Oh b*tch-ass n***a, I’m a rich-ass n***a.”

Advertisement

Later on in the song, Snoop also said that Knight needed money to put on his books but that he couldn’t get any of his close friends to do so because they all distrust him.

Yikes! Looks like celebrity beefs are still going to be a thing in 2025 after all.