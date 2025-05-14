Snoop Dogg Takes This Major Step to Clap Back at Critics of His Trump Inauguration Performance

Snoop Dogg isn’t letting his detractors over his performance earlier this year at an event in support of President Donald Trump get to him. In fact, he’s clapping back at his critics who are still mad at him all these months later.

As you well know by now, the rap legend came under fire back in January when it was announced he’d be performing at a pre-inauguaration Crypto Ball in celebration of President Trump. This move was in stark contrast what he said in 2017, when he took other artists to task for performing for Trump during his previous presidential term. So naturally, the change in tune earlier this year drew ire from his fans.

And though he somewhat responded in the immediate aftermath, he’s apparently about to air out all his feelings on the matter on his upcoming new album “Iz It a Crime?,” slated to be released on Thursday.

But before his fans can hear what he has to say musically, he stopped by “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday to address it formally, noting that he wasn’t too phased by the backlash considering the positive work and legacy he’s left behind in the community.

“I call it ‘30 for 30.’ Let me explain that to you. I DJ’d at the Crypto Ball for 30 minutes, made a whole bunch of money, made a lot of relationships to help out the inner-city and the community to teach financial literacy and crypto in a space where it don’t exist. That’s 30 minutes,” Snoop explained. “30 years, Snoop Dogg been doing great things for the community, building, showing up, standing up for the people, making it happen, being all I can be. So which one is it? 30 for 30. 30 minutes or 30 years?”

He went on to say that he didn’t plan to address the issue, though he was grateful for the way some people came out and defended him about it at the time. But ultimately, when it comes to folks thinking he’s “a sellout,” Snoop maintains that he can do whatever he wants because he’s not affiliated with any one party but the “gangsta party.”

“Can’t no motherf*cker tell me what I can and can’t do. I’m not a politician, I don’t represent the Republican Party. I don’t represent the Democratic party. I represent the motherf*cking Gangsta party, Period, point blank. In ‘G’ sh*t, we don’t explain sh*t,” he said.

He also revealed that he did get a bit gangsta with some Instagram trolls, by sending them personal DMs them after they’d leave critical comments on his page, to let them know he wasn’t the one to play with.

Despite his criticism of Trump during his first term in the Oval Office, in late 2024, he said that he had “nothing but love and respect” for the re-elected president, expressing gratitude for Trump pardoning Death Row Records co-founder Michael Harris from prison. When Charlamagne asked if Snoop’s Crypto Ball appearance was returning the favor to Trump for that, the latter countered that he did it for longterm friend David Sacks, a tech investor who Trump hired in December as his administration’s White House AI and Crypto Czar.

“It was more or less a relationship that I had with (for example) Charlamagne, and Charlamagne was put into office by the president,” he explained. “But Charlamagne’s been my friend for 15 years, me and Charlamagne been getting money together, and we’re working this crypto thing that nobody knows about. Charlamagne says, ‘I’ve got this crypto play that’s going to bring money back to the hood.’ ‘Cool, I’m with you! You’re helping the hood out!’ Not knowing that the hood is gon’ talk. ... That’s why, a lot of the times, when people make it, they don’t come back.”