Here’s a question: Why are the Proud Boys still a thing?

I’m not asking why the organization still exists—clearly, Black Jesus lost a bet against Hueless Lucifer to make that happen—I’m asking why they still call themselves “Proud Boys.” TF do they have to be proud of?

They couldn’t be proud of their leadership choices. Not when Enrique Tarrio, the white supremacist group’s one non-white leader, turned out to be a whole snitch who had been spilling the neo-Nazi beans to the FBI for years. Nah, they’re not proud that their fearless leader was basically Tekashi 69 without the Harley Quinn makeover. Maybe they’re proud of their ability to stomp the shit out of their enemies—and by “enemies,” I mean completely inanimate Black Lives Matter banners hung in front of Black churches.

All I know is, one thing they do not appear to be proud of is their love and support for ex-y’all’s-president Donald Trump—mainly because Trump told their dumb asses to “stand back and stand by” the inside of their jail cells because they gets no pardon.

Insider reports that a Thursday court filing from the U.S. District Court for Washington D.C. included a very angry and profane rant directed at Trump by Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean. Federal prosecutors obtained a Telegram message written by Nordean on Jan. 20, after Trump left office without pardoning rioters from the Whiteness Gone Wild insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Apparently—and I don’t know where they’re getting this idea—many of the participants of the World War Wypipo rebellion are convinced that Trump bears some responsibility for the chaos and violence that happened that day. Go figure.

“Alright I’m gonna say it. FUCK TRUMP,” Nordean and his “proud” white tears wrote. “Fuck him more than Biden. I’ve followed this guy for 4 years and given everything and lost it all.

“Yes he woke us up, but he led us to believe some great justice was upon us... and it never happened,” he continued. “Now I’ve got some of my good friends and myself facing jail time cuz we followed this guys lead and never questioned it. We are now and always have been on our own. So glad he was able to pardon a bunch of degenerates as his last move and shit on us on the way out.”

Nordean isn’t the only Duped Boys member to come to the realization that their orange-flavored cult leader really doesn’t give a fuck about any of them. In February, The Root reported that Wrong-and-Loud Boys member Dominic Pezzola, who was also arrested behind the Crazy Caucasian Coup of Jan 6., said that he had been honky-hoodwinked, bigot-bamboozled and loser-lead astray by Trump’s “deception” and that he “acted out of the delusional belief” that he was doing the right thing by stopping the steal of a presidential election that had absolutely not been stolen.

In January, the New York Times reported that a multitude of social media messages by Fouled Boys members called Trump an “extraordinarily weak” “shill” who “will go down as a total failure” —which all weirdly sound like insults towards others that came straight from Trump’s no-longer-existent Twitter feed.

Then there are Capitol rioters like Jacob “QAnon Shaman” Chansley—who isn’t a member of the Trailer Park Crowd Boys but is of the same breed—whose attorney said he felt betrayed by Trump and his refusal to hand him a get-your-dumbass-out-of-jail-free card.

So yeah, maybe it’s time these people stop being so “proud” and consider a name change.

I may have some suggestions.