Okay, I know I said it last time but I really, really mean it this time when I say: Yeezy is coming.

After giving fans and followers a taste of what was to come at an impromptu, $50 chicken tender-fueled concert and an extended stay at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it seems Kanye West is finally ready to release Donda out into the world.

Variety reports that at some point during the early hours Thursday morning, Apple Music began a live stream inside the app to prepare for West’s listening party. Once in the app, viewers are taken into Kanye West Presents Donda, which shows live footage of the room where Yeezy supposedly stayed in while finishing the album, only this time, it’s been turned into a makeshift prep room ahead of tonight’s festivities.

Posted front and center on the homepage, the footage is “intentionally muted” and shows various people popping in and out of the room along with a countdown clock posted on the wall. In the video posted above, West can be seen donning a “Donda” vest and doing push-ups while a group of others sporting the same vests stand around seemingly hyping him and themselves up for tonight’s show. Per Rolling Stone, other music stars like Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Lil Yachty and songwriter Fivio Foreign have all made brief appearances since the stream began.

Though viewers will have to actually sign up for Apple Music if they want to watch tonight’s event on the streaming service, there’s also the option to watch on the official Kanye West website beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. Donda, which was originally set to be released on July 23, marks the 10th studio album from the Jesus Is King rapper.