It seems Kanye “Just Ye Now” West’s philanthropic reach knows no bounds—and is showing up and showing out just in time for the holiday season.



Not only did he just perform in an iconic benefit concert on behalf of Larry Hoover (who is still not free, despite Ye and Drake’s best efforts), but now it appears the Donda rapper has made this Christmas a bit more holly and jolly for some Chicago city kids.

According to People, West recently purchased nearly 4,000 toys set to be donated in a local drive-in the Englewood neighborhood over the weekend, an area located on Chicago’s Southside. Per Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman, West’s latest gesture only further proves his dedication to the city that helped shape him and the people that live in it.

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus,” Coleman said.

During the event, Coleman further added: “He is our hometown hero, and we want to thank him for understanding that children in Englewood, and on the South Side and in Chicago in general, some will be without this holiday. Some are without their fathers due to gun violence, due to mass incarceration, so today, we are here being a blessing.”

While Ye himself didn’t make it to the event, a handful of other Chicago organizations and leaders were present to help bring the spirit of the season to families and their loved ones. On a personal note, I’ve got to say: this Christmas has been feeling like the most un-Christmassy Christmas that ever Christmased (blame it on this new Omarion Omicron variant pop-lockin’ throughout the country, I suppose). I’m sure I’m not the only one, but despite those feelings, knowing these kids got their Christmas wishes fulfilled at this toy drive put a smile on my face, and hopefully yours too. Talk about “no child left behind.” Good looking out, Ye.