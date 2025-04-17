Xscape's LaTocha Scott Went On The Nene Leakes Show and Spilled All The Tea

Latocha Scott’s feud with her sister and former Xscape band member Tamika Scott is not new to their followers. In an unfiltered conversation with Real Housewives alum NeNe Leakes, the singer spilled the tea on her family drama. Scott opened up about the emotional turmoil stemming from the unresolved issues with her sister, including her viral ‘Residuals’ freestyle.

Inside Lenny Kravitz’s Jaw-Dropping Paris Mansion Share Inside Lenny Kravitz’s Jaw-Dropping Paris Mansion





Appearing on The NeNe Leakes Show, she dove in to share the freestyle results. “Music reaches the heart but I was even able to reach my sister,” she shares. “That song resignated with her, so we were able to have a conversation.” She revealed they spoke, but unresolved feelings linger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latocha departed from Xscape in late 2022 as the group attempted a comeback with performances and a new album. Their fans watched as tension heightened during the filming of Bravo’ s “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R & B,” where viewers saw Tamika accuse LaTocha and her husband, Rocky Bivens, of mismanaging and allegedly stealing $30,000 from her. LaTocha and Bivens denied the claims, which caused a rift between the Scotts.

Advertisement





Reflecting on the group’s career, she expressed how the group almost disbanded. After Tamika announced her pregnancy, Latocha took a stand to keep her sister in the group. She firmly told the group that they should expect her to follow if her sister were to be removed.“I remember when we were getting ready to do ‘Understanding,’ and she had gotten pregnant,” she says. “Ok. We are going to kick her out. That bothered me.”

Advertisement





The feud spilled into disputes over the use of the Xscape name. She claimed she is the rightful owner of ‘Xscape,’ citing name infringement. She insists that she can sue the group “if she really wanted to.” According to the legal record, the Scott sisters own the group name. The Xscape fans reacted to the recent interview, calling for the other members to weigh in.

Advertisement

One commenter said, “The interview was a waste of time. LaTocha is still telling half- truths and full lies while trying to be a victim.”

Advertisement

So, is there a path for LaTocha to rejoin the group? “They have to be willing to want me.” Tamika and the group have yet to comment on LaTocha’s remarks.