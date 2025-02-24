Entertainment

WTH?! Porsha Williams Hints at Who’s to Blame After Ex-Husband Allegedly Caught in ICE Raid

Reports say Simon Guobadia has been detained following his divorce from the RHOA star.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled WTH?! Porsha Williams Hints at Who’s to Blame After Ex-Husband Allegedly Caught in ICE Raid
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage (Getty Images)

Porsha Williams’ journey with ex-husband Simon Guobadia has been nothing short of a rollercoaster but things just got even crazier. Allegedly, Guobadia has been subject to President Donald Trump’s crusade to mass deport undocumented immigrants.

Suggested Reading

Clutch Your Pearls! Stunning, Sexy Resurfaced Pics of Sasha Obama Go Viral
Roberta Flack, Grammy-winning Singer and R&B Legend, Dies at 88
MAGA Is Losing Their Minds After the Eagles Decline Trump's White House Invitation
That's So random With DK Uzoukwu
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Guobadia has reportedly been detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to TMZ. The report says he’s being held at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga. in ICE custody. The philanthropist is originally from Nigeria, where he and Williams had arguably thee wedding of the year back in November 2022.

Related Content

Messy! Future Dragged Into Divorce Between 'RHOA' Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia
Take it From Porsha Williams, Reesa Teesa: Stop With These Quickie Marriages

However, the two divorced in 2024 after they got into a disagreement over their prenup. Williams was able to win temporary sole possession of their marital residence, according to PEOPLE. However, Guobadia fired back with a defamation suit demanding $75,000 after Williams dragged him on Instagram for alleged erectile dysfunction.

ICE detainment is only the latest L Guobadia has taken, though, it appears to be warranted considering previous his struggle to gain U.S. citizenship. The Source reports he originally overstayed his visa back in 1982. He later reentered the country on a work visa but overstayed again. Then, in 1992, the report says he was deported but came back again under an alias, finessing himself into permanent residency. The report says he applied for naturalization in 2016 but was denied given his history and continued being denied in his following requests and appeals.

His latest filing for citizenship was last month and was also denied, The Source reports. The filing appears to have triggered his detainment. If Williams thugged out three years of marriage with him, he would’ve been able to gain his citizenship. However, Guobadia seems to have gotten caught in President Trump’s wrath on illegal immigrants as he follows through on his promise of mass deportation.

In response to the news of his detainment, Williams wrote on Instagram, “It’s disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment my priority is moving forward with my family. 🙏🏾.”