Porsha Williams’ journey with ex-husband Simon Guobadia has been nothing short of a rollercoaster but things just got even crazier. Allegedly, Guobadia has been subject to President Donald Trump’s crusade to mass deport undocumented immigrants.

That's So random With DK Uzoukwu CC Share Subtitles Off

English D.K. Uzoukwu Reveals the Unbelievable Inspiration Behind His Entire Career

Guobadia has reportedly been detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to TMZ. The report says he’s being held at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga. in ICE custody. The philanthropist is originally from Nigeria, where he and Williams had arguably thee wedding of the year back in November 2022.

Advertisement

However, the two divorced in 2024 after they got into a disagreement over their prenup. Williams was able to win temporary sole possession of their marital residence, according to PEOPLE. However, Guobadia fired back with a defamation suit demanding $75,000 after Williams dragged him on Instagram for alleged erectile dysfunction.

Advertisement

ICE detainment is only the latest L Guobadia has taken, though, it appears to be warranted considering previous his struggle to gain U.S. citizenship. The Source reports he originally overstayed his visa back in 1982. He later reentered the country on a work visa but overstayed again. Then, in 1992, the report says he was deported but came back again under an alias, finessing himself into permanent residency. The report says he applied for naturalization in 2016 but was denied given his history and continued being denied in his following requests and appeals.

Advertisement

His latest filing for citizenship was last month and was also denied, The Source reports. The filing appears to have triggered his detainment. If Williams thugged out three years of marriage with him, he would’ve been able to gain his citizenship. However, Guobadia seems to have gotten caught in President Trump’s wrath on illegal immigrants as he follows through on his promise of mass deportation.

In response to the news of his detainment, Williams wrote on Instagram, “It’s disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment my priority is moving forward with my family. 🙏🏾.”