WTF: Idaho High School Students Spell Out N-Word in Photo and Share on Social Media

It’s happened again. Yet another group of high school students can’t help but post a racial slur on social media.

In a now-deleted photo, a group of six Idaho high school students are seen spelling out the N-word on their shirts while also holding up their middle fingers. In the same photo, a biracial girl is also lying on the ground while holding up her middle finger.

Advertisement

The photo was posted to the Instagram account of one of the students in the photo but has since been taken down. The teenagers in the post all attend Salmon High School in Salmon, Idaho.

On Tuesday, after the photo had already made the rounds on social media, Troy Easterday, the superintendent of the school, made a statement saying, “As superintendent of the Salmon School District I am well aware of the current situation happening with a social media post by our Salmon School District students.”

Advertisement Advertisement

He continued, “At this time the administrative team of the Salmon School District is investigating this post and will keep the community aware within the legal confines of the law.”

Despite the attempt to ease the minds of parents, they aren’t going for it. One parent, who is the mother of biracial children, told East Idaho News, ‘The post is disgusting and a hate crime. I’m ashamed and embarrassed. My husband is one of two, maybe three African-Americans in this town. I’m afraid if I said too much it would affect my job or my small business.”

Advertisement

Another parent said, “The reason why there’s hate in this community is because no one does anything about it. Period. These kids are old enough to know right from wrong. Parents, do better. But you can’t blame the parents for this, because some of them are 18. They’re adults. It’s disturbing.”