Weeks after the unfortunate murder of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, the Los Angeles Police Department has named a suspect in the fatal shooting, although he is not in custody.

The man suspected of fatally shooting the Philadelphia rapper while he was dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend in South Los Angeles, Calif. on Sept. 12, is Freddie Lee Trone. Police allege he came into the restaurant, walked up to Rock, attempted to take his j ewelry and then proceeded to shoot him multiple times, according to the LAPD.

Advertisement

The LAPD has released a photo of Trone, but has not shared if he’s the only suspect involved in the shooting. Police also stated that after the shooting there was a getaway car waiting outside of the popular Los Angeles restaurant for Trone .

Trone is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Unfortunately, fans on social media have blamed Rock’s girlfriend for posting a photo of where they were eating on her Instagram story. The photo included a geo-tag, which gives the exact location of the post.

G/O Media may get a commission 25% off - Prime Exclusive Echo Studio + Echo Sub Bundle Double the immersiveness

Echo Studio creates an impressive three-dimensional soundscape, with five internal speakers that pump your tunes into the whole room. Echo Sub compounds on that immersive quality: its deep bass resonates from a 6" woofer. Buy for $248 at Amazon Advertisement

During a press conference earlier this month, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said the post by Rock’s girlfriend may have given the suspect an idea of where the couple was eating. Throughout the investigation, Rock’s girlfriend has been cooperative with the police.

Born Rakim Allen, Rock’s death has initiated multiple conversations on the violence occurring in hip-hop, especially how it has escalated over the l ast few years.

Advertisement

Since 2018 , at least one rapper has died every year from gun violence: XXXTentacion in 2018, Nipsey Hussle in 2019, King Von and Pop Smoke in 2020, Young Dolph in 2021 and now PnB Rock.

Hopefully, after the murder of PnB Rock is solved, hip-hop as a community can think of solutions to decrease gun violence within the genre.