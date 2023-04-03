"Woke" Initiatives Didn’t Cause SVB’s Collapse. If Anything, They Were a Step in the Right Direction.

As told to by Kalyn Womack

On the surface, it is believed the Silicon Valley Bank collapse was a combination of mismatching asset liability pricing as well as duration risk in the bond portfolio. In translation, because the rates have gone up faster and further than any time in history, the bank’s asset liability strategy looks like it may have been off.

In SVB’s case, these issues spooked both investors as well as depositors and a confluence of events as such is not a recipe for success. There are only few things that can really cause something like this. Nothing that I’ve read suggests, factually, that SVB’s investment into Black business owners was the root cause for the bank collapse.



What SVB was doing was reaching out to the Black community and Black entrepreneurs in an attempt to close the racial wealth gap, an issue that has existed for so long. It may not have been the solution but it was certainly an effort. If we were to compare their initiative to JP Morgan’s, for example, the bank attempted to expand the opportunities for access to capital to those who have been traditionally left out of the system. I don’t see any time anywhere where the ability to do that in a safe and sound manner has caused any major issues for any banks. It’s quite frankly the opposite. If we’re going to have a strong economy that expands we need to have opportunities for all to participate in it.



I believe in capitalism. What I don’t believe in is crony capitalism, when the same people always get the same opportunities no matter how many times they’re successful or unsuccessful. When you talk about broadening opportunities for everyone no matter what they look like, there’s this undercurrent of, “That’s something that you can’t do because it’ll break the system.” No, actually, it’ll strengthen the system the more people who are stronger and participate in it. Getting more Black folks access to capital and the ability to grow is a good thing for this economy.

The smart money knows that, the people who really want to see this country and this economy continue to thrive understand that. Expanding those opportunities like in JP Morgan’s case, SVB looked like it was doing the same. Everything I’ve read looks like the bank was expanding opportunities but nothing I’ve read said that the expansion of opportunities at anything to do with this collapse.

Suggesting these conservative-called “woke” initiatives do more harm than good ignores the reason these initiatives are so important. There are a number of Black business owners who, I think admittedly, by the system have been traditionally left out. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have these attempts on expanding those opportunities. Though, you also see the undercurrent of looking for ways to attack that agenda of expanding the opportunity when there’s a broader agenda play.

On the systemic racism within the banking system - I’ll start with the fact that everyone who works in a bank today is human. We have certain algorithms that we used over the years to try and take bias out of the process by having computers make the decision. Though, there’s certain biases behind whoever builds the algorithms, does the regression analysis and decides who a bank can make a loan to and who not to. There are going to be biases in there whether it’s human biases or technology biases. To say that it doesn’t exist is having blindfolds on.

To say that we need to continue to do better... Have we done better? Well, that’s up for debate. I don’t know that we’d have this conversation continually if we weren’t doing as much as we could. Does racial bias exist? Sure it exists because you’ve got human factors that play is it. Is it something that I think is pervasive in the system? I can’t speak to that because I don’t know what’s in anyone’s heart. All I know what their actions are.

Unfortunately this country is at a nexus. I’ve never seen us so divide before and quite frankly, I don’t know why part of it has to do with the wealth gap. I think I think the wealth gaps probably one of the top three issues relating to economic security. We’ve got to make sure that everyone believes they have an opportunity.

If there’s a danger of these Black owned businesses and entrepreneurs failing because they were dependent upon the capitalization of their business from SVB, it’s not just one bank’s problem. It’s the system’s responsibility to ensure that their access to opportunity expands and continues.