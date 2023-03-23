Should Black People Worry As Joe Biden's Approval Rate Dramatically Dips?

According to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, President Biden’s approval rating has reached its lowest point since last July at 38%. Last summer, his approval rating was at 36%. In February, 45% stated that they approved of the president which was an increase from January’s 41%.

Reasons for the decrease, the article states, include the effects of inflation as well as the aftermath of huge financial failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Only 31% approve of Biden’s approach to handling the national economy. That’s not to say Biden hasn’t tried to jumpstart the economy during his term.

His administration provided a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in 2021. There were also infrastructure investments as well as and taxes placed on corporations and the rich to help finance health care. The discrepancy between Biden’s approval overall and his approval on the economy is mostly because of Democrats.

Advertisement

What does this low approval rating mean for Black Americans who are in Biden’s corner? Biden has hinted at running for a second term in 2024 and has made noticeable efforts to increase diversity in the White House. Aside from Vice President Kamala Harris, he has appointed several Black officials to head federal agencies, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge.

Under his administration, Karine Jean-Pierre became the country’s first Black and openly LGBT person to serve as White House Press Secretary. In addition, Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black women to serve on the Supreme Court. The Biden administration also has worked to provide student loan relief to borrowers and decriminalize marijuana—two issues that disproportionately affect Black people.

G/O Media may get a commission Ooh. stunning. New Amazon Fire TVs QLED UHD 4K realness

Preorder or buy the new (and ultra-affordable) Amazon Fire TVs—the most expensive rings in around $600. Preorder or Buy at Amazon Advertisement

If Republicans are able to capitalize on his low approval rating, surely those efforts will be thwarted. Around 76% of Democrats approve of how Biden is and 63% like how he’s handling the economy. Of course, regardless of what Biden has done, Republicans simply won’t approve. Only 25% of Americans believe the national economy is good or remain optimistic about this country’s future.