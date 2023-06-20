Jonathan Majors has officially received a trial date in his assault case. On Tuesday, the Marvel star appeared in person in a Manhattan court, the judge set the trial to start Aug. 3. He was accompanied by rumored girlfriend Meagan Good and wore a brown suit and sunglasses for the short hearing, according to Variety. He removed his sunglasses to approach the bench for “a status conference, which lasted about three minutes.”



Following the proceedings, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement saying that the Creed III star’s defense team recently “delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney, clearly proving Grace Jabbari’s assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around.”

“We strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes,” Chaudhry wrote. “While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

In March, the actor was arrested and charged with assault and harassment in what the NYPD described as a “domestic dispute.” The department also stated that “the victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck.” From the beginning, Majors’ lawyers have maintained his innocence, though he’s still found himself suffering from career repercussions. In addition to losing his management and PR team, he was dropped from ad campaigns with the U.S. Army and MLB’s Texas Rangers, as well as several upcoming movies, including an Otis Redding biopic and an adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel, The Man In My Basement. There’s been no word from Marvel Studios on the Kang actor’s status.

The judge reminded him that the temporary restraining order between him and Jabbari remains in place until the trial starts and that he must appear in person on Aug. 3 or an arrest warrant can be issued, saying he needs to “stay in touch” with his attorneys. Majors responded, “loud and clear.”