The traditionally lily-white hills of Beverly are about to get a little more colorful. Sheree Zampino, ex-wife of Hollywood megastar Will Smith (with whom she shares 29-year-old son Trey) has a signed on for a recurring role on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Zampino, 54, and Diana Jenkins, 48 (ex-wife of Barclays banker Roger Jenkins), will be joining returning cast members Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton on the twelfth season of the popular show.

As reality TV lovers may recall, this is not Zampino’s first foray into the genre; from 2012 to 2014, she appeared on three seasons of VH1's Hollywood Exes alongside fellow ex-wives Nicole Mitchell Murphy (Eddie Murphy), Mayte Garcia (Prince), Andrea Kelly (R. Kelly), Shamicka Lawrence (Martin Lawrence) and more. Zampino, who was married to Smith from 1992 to 1995 and later married (and divorced) retired NFL player turned pastor Terrell Fletcher, will be only the second Black woman to regularly appear on the Beverly Hills-based series of the Real Housewives franchise after cast member Beauvais—but she’s not being granted full “housewife” status just yet. While the Bosnia-born Jenkins is coming onboard as a full-time cast member, Zampino will reportedly begin her RHOBH career as a “friend of” the cast, according to E! News.

Specifically, Zampino is a friend of Beauvais, who reportedly pitched her as a potential castmember of RHOBH. “I would love her to be a friend on the show. I would love to have someone I can trust,” she told People earlier this year. Notably, Kathy Hilton (sister of veteran cast member Kyle Richards) joined season 11 as a friend of the cast and has expressed an intent to remain that way. However, as we know, friends sometimes graduate to full-timers, as per Marlo Hampton’s recent and long overdue promotion on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Who Zampino turns out to be friends with in the rest of the cast remains to seen—and Bravo has yet to announce its premiere date for the new season. But with decades of experience under her belt, fans may find this Hollywood ex knows how to bring the requisite drama.

