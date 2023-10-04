Will A$AP Rocky's Next Album Be His Best One Yet? Here's What He Has to Say About That

A$AP Rocky may be enjoying his time being a doting dad of two and a loving boyfriend to Rihanna, but he hasn’t taken his eye of his music.

In fact, in a new interview with Dazed, Rocky said that his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, is going to be his “best work yet.” Though he’s mum on the details, what fans can expect musically and when exactly he’s going to drop, he’s sure this next album will be top-tier in comparison.

Advertisement

“I’ve been really experimenting as usual, and what I like about this is it feels like my best work yet,” he explained. “I want to leave expectations wide and open. I don’t want to tell you what to expect. I just want people to experience it how they do naturally.”

Advertisement

Later, when asked about what keeps him full of joy and excited nowadays, the “L$D” rapper said: “ The music, these campaigns and these partnerships, designs, the creativity, everything, the visuals. Really excited for everything that I’ve been working on thus far and I’m excited to finally release it.”

Advertisement

In the meantime, in between time, in addition to gearing up to release new music and be a present father to his two sons RZA and Riot, the rapper is, unfortunately, facing more legal troubles.

As previously reported by The Root, Rocky is facing a new defamation lawsuit, brought against him by former A$AP Mob member, A$AP Relli last month. As you may recall, Relli accused Rocky of shooting him back in 2021. The “Fashion Killa” rapper currently faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. He has pled not guilty.