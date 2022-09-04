When Donald Trump won his bid for the White House in 2016, no one truly anticipated how detrimental his presidency would be. Quite predictably, the platform for his campaign was him being a Karen to the nth degree. Trump’s storied history of racism, sexism and capitalism only gave him more appeal.

The former president didn’t create racism, but he sure did popularize the hell out of it. His reality show The Apprentice rehabilitated his image enough to turn his popular resurgence into political capital. And with the Republican party, political capital is interchangeable with hate.

The GOP is rooted in taking away the rights of marginalized groups of people since they are viewed as a threat, which categorically makes them Karens. Trump’s ascent to power based on this criteria makes him the perfect figurehead. Although this group is often mocked for their dramatic and ridiculous nature, they are one of the most harmful types of people in America.

Advertisement

Whether it was calling for the execution of five innocent boys of color back in 1989 or vastly expanding detention for migrant children, in typical Karen fashion Trump has shown that he will punish anyone he deems a threat to whiteness.

In addition, the lies that he continuously told led him to being the first president to be impeached twice. Trump has no problem galvanizing white supremacists to help him assert his authority. We saw it exemplified when he called those who participated in the violent 2017 Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville “very fine people.”

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 60% off Wayfair Warehouse Clearout Affordable home upgrades

Plenty of eclectic and severely discounted picks are available at Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout sale. Buy at Wayfair Advertisement

He also encouraged his followers to help overturn election results by storming the Capitol last year. And just last month, his Mar-a-Lago residence was raided by federal agents in connection with an investigation into the handling of classified documents.

During a deposition with New York Attorney General Letitia James following the raid, Trump pleaded the fifth hundreds of times—something he said that only guilty people do.

Advertisement

The thing about Karens, though, is that they are rarely held accountable for their actions. Their sinister nature is initially looked at as comical until vulnerable groups of people are damaged by it. Trump embodies this ideology and remains the most dangerous of them all.

Not just because he relishes in the depravity of white supremacy, but because in 2024 he may again have a national stage at his disposal.