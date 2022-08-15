It looks like Donald Trump could finally get what’s coming to him.



Just last week, the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. It was part of their investigation into how presidential documents were being handled, which included classified information.

This came after photos of his toilets with documents that he allegedly tried to flush circulated around internet, prompting agents to act. Apparently, the former President was at Trump Tower in New York when the search warrant was executed in Florida, a source told CNN.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. He also lamented: “They even broke into my safe.”

Then, in a desperate attempt to build a legal team, Trump recruited attorney Drew Findling (his former clients include Cardi B, Gucci Mane, and Katt Willams). During a closed deposition on August 10 with New York State attorney general Letitia James, he pleaded the fifth hundreds of times.

Ironically enough, Trump has stated for years that only guilt people take the fifth. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” he once said to his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, back in 2016.

A spokesperson for James, Delaney Kempner, shared that the attorney general was present in the room and “took part in the deposition, during which Mr. Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.” Kemper added that James will “pursue the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Our investigation continues.”

James could possibly file a lawsuit against the Trump Organization and its executives if she finds any criminal wrongdoing. In addition, the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will include Trump’s conversations and actions during the period after the election.

Earlier today, it was announced that Rudy Giuliani is now be investigated for his involvement in a scheme to flip the 2020 election results in Georgia. From campaign finance crimes to Russian collusion to overturning election results, Trump has been able to commit criminal acts without consequence.

He deserves to be under a prison at this point, especially considering that people of color will most brutally suffer the effects of his presidency for years to come. However, according to sources, he is expected to announce his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 in the next two weeks to avoid indictment under the Espionage Act.

Trump is finally feeling the heat and sent an ominous message to his detractors.

“People are so angry at what is taking place,” Trump said Monday. “Whatever we can do to help— because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

Let’s hope he is finally held responsible for all of his heinous behavior.