Hot Tea

Justin Bieber Finally Responds to Rumors Diddy Abused Him as a Teen

Since Diddy's sexual assault scandal first broke, speculation on if Bieber was one of his alleged victims has been swirling the internet.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Justin Bieber Finally Responds to Rumors Diddy Abused Him as a Teen
Photo: Kevin Winter, Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

Speculation surrounding the true nature of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ relationship with Justin Bieber has been circulating for months since Combs’ sex abuse scandal broke. Diddy was instrumental in propelling a teenage Bieber’s music career, but recently, the “Baby” singer has kept his silence— and his distance— from all things Diddy related... until right now.

Suggested Reading

The Prosecution is Failing To Make Its Case In The Diddy Trial For This One Reason
From Marvin Gaye to Nicki Minaj, These 15 Black Songs Predicted the Future With Spooky Accuracy
Blue Ivy Has an On-Stage Mishap at Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Chicago Tour Stop, But Then This Happens...
Judge Joe Brown Has Man Issues with Tyler Perry's Work
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Prosecution is Failing To Make Its Case In The Diddy Trial For This One Reason
From Marvin Gaye to Nicki Minaj, These 15 Black Songs Predicted the Future With Spooky Accuracy
Blue Ivy Has an On-Stage Mishap at Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Chicago Tour Stop, But Then This Happens...
Judge Joe Brown Has Man Issues with Tyler Perry's Work
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Root has been following Diddy’s federal trial since the beginning, and while folks continued to theorize which celebrities were involved with the disgraced music mogul’s drama, Bieber’s name just kept popping up. After recent concerns about the Canadian singer’s physical health and folks using AI-generated music to put words in Bieber’s mouth, we finally have the answers to all the questions surrounding the stars.

Advertisement

Related Content

WATCH: Diddy Reveals His Dad's Real Link To Harlem Gangsta Frank Lucas
Diddy Has Apologized, and Black Twitter Has Lots to Say About It

Related Content

WATCH: Diddy Reveals His Dad's Real Link To Harlem Gangsta Frank Lucas
Diddy Has Apologized, and Black Twitter Has Lots to Say About It

Reps for the singer— “some of whom were and some who are right at the center of Justin’s life”— told TMZ Diddy never abused him. “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” the reps’ statement said.

Advertisement

Combs’ relationship with Bieber goes back to when the “Yummy” singer was just 15 years old and fresh in the music industry. Diddy took Bieber under his wing, which in light of the bombshell sexual abuse allegations against him, had folks giving side eyes.

Advertisement

Many online turned to resurfaced interviews and videos of the two as alleged evidence that Bieber was a victim. The then-15-year-old even spent 48 hours with Combs once in 2009. In the video posted to YouTube, Combs said he couldn’t disclose their itinerary but that it was a “15-year-old’s dream.” He continued, “For the next 48 hours, he’s with me and we’re gonna go buck full crazy.”

Bieber’s new statement comes just as news broke of him selling his $200 million music catalog over financial struggles dropped, according to Complex. Fans of the singer have also expressed their concerns about his physical and mental health following his most recent public appearances, including that with St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red.

Advertisement

Combs’ trial just concluded its first week. His ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who sued Diddy for abuse in 2023, took the stand against him, detailing how the ex-couple met and the timeline of the allegedly disturbing abuse.