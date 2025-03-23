Surprised? Across the Nation, MAGA Faithfuls Are Pissed At Trump's Policies, Republicans Who Won't Stand Up To Elon Musk

If Tiktok is any reflection of what communities think than Black Americans are sitting back and watching the mess that is happening and saying, ‘We told you so.” Case in point, across the country poor white people are holding town halls in their red states voicing deep concerns about Trump’s policies and how Trump is allowing Elon Musk to basically run the nation, according to PBS.

Last week residents in Columbus, Nebraska, a deep red district, were fighting mad at Trump and his ilk. Republican Rep. Mike Flood held a town hall meeting in Columbus to address concerns of his constituents. However, his efforts were in vain because he was met with a round of boos and hostility, according to The Independent.

“So are we going to sit on our couch and let these billionaires run the country? hell no,’’ one man standing outside the town hall told PBS one “We are a Red state. We are poor people.”

Maybe it’s ironic that such a red district would have concerns over the president that they voted for, but it is what it is. Flood had been advised by his party not to hold the meeting, because according to The Independent, Republicans claim that outside groups (Democratic parties) come to meetings to cause disruption. But Flood proceeded to do so anyway, and this led to what must’ve been an overwhelmingly upset crowd for Flood.

In a PBSNews clip, Mike Flood could barely get a word out, as almost everything he said was met with astounding boos or yells from the crowd. Some of the concerns of the crowd were about Trump’s cut on biomedical research, cuts to the veterans administration and the way that Elon Musk has managed to slip his way into government.

Though there were rare moments of applause, like for Floods support for Ukraine, as the meeting went on the anger continued to rise. Why? Because though Mike Flood started the meeting by acknowledging why his constituents were upset, throughout the meeting, Flood stood up for almost everything his crowd was against.

Interviewed by PBS, Nebraska resident Jackson Hatcher said that he doesn’t think “...we can count on congressional republicans to grow a spine and actually fight Elon Musk or stand up for us,’’ because he said they are too afraid.

When interviewed by PBSNews, Flood’s answer however to all the uproar was simple, “People don’t like change.”

Maybe that’s the case, or maybe, the red curtain has been lifted from some people’s eyes. Only time will tell.