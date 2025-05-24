Why Al B. Sure!'s Thoughts on Kim Porter's Life After Diddy are Trash, According to Her Best Friend

Lawanda “La La” Lane had a mouthful to say about the way Al B. Sure! handled what she deemed “reckless” comments regarding the passing of Diddy’s ex-wife, Kim Porter. As Porter’s BFF and a Diddy family insider for over 30 years, she’s setting the record straight on Porter’s unexpected death.

Lane — who also served as a caretaker for Porter and Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila — said she was shocked at Al B. Sure!’s sheer audacity to speak on matters he knew nothing about. Her comments came after the singer claimed Porter “warned him” to “watch his back” when it came to Diddy during an interview with Good Day New York.

Al B. Sure! on Diddy allegations, Kim Porter’s death: ‘She was in the best of health’

The singer claimed Porter was “in the best of health” and didn’t believe for a second she died of pneumonia, prompting Lane to shed light on the situation. See her response below.



“Let me be very clear on Kim’s passing,” Lane began. “Nobody but her closest friends and our children were there. I was in London, my daughter was actually taking care of her everyday. She was sick,” she explained.

“To speak so recklessly on stuff that you know nothing about…you saw that woman [Porter] two months before for an hour. You were not friends, you did not have a discussion — is wrong,” she continued.

“No one expected this. My conversation…I hung up, it was fine. We said I love you, we spoke for an hour for things. And then I get a call from my daughter a few hours later, and unfortunately the worst happened to us,” she detailed, shedding light on their last conversation.

Lane said there’s no benefit to Al B. Sure! — father of Porter’s first-born son, Quincy Brown — to peddle this narrative while Diddy doesn’t have the mother of his children. Plus, the head-turning memoir, “KIM’S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side,” which allegedly included details from Porter’s secret flash drive, was all cap, according to her.

“She was not writing a book. That was not Kim’s mental state about anything,” Lane said. “Her children…she had kids who knew she was not well. I get very upset because I don’t understand how people can just talk about something they have no idea about anything,” she concluded in the clip.

Meanwhile, the embattled star’s been on criminal trial for sex trafficking and racketeering since May 12. Ex-bodyguard Gene Deal suspects that this legal weight may be too much for him to bear while sober, predicting he’ll simply cave and accept a deal.

“He’s hearing all of his deeds in front of him and he ain’t high. He ain’t drunk. He gone break bruh. I’m telling you,” he told The Art of Dialogue.

If the top charges stick, Combs could be staring down a life sentence. The 55-year-old hitmaker has pleaded not guilty.