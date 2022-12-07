We may earn a commission from links on this page.

After the success of the Marvel Studios Black Panther Collection, M.A.C is back with another star-inspired collab. The limited-edition M.A.C x Whitney Houston collection drops on December 8. A carefully curated 12-piece line of stunning shades for lips, face and eyes will be available online and in-store at both M.A.C and Macy’s, just in time for the holidays and the premiere of the Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

“This collection captures the hues and finishes that were essential to Whitney’s most memorable looks, “ said Fatima Thomas, M.A.C Senior Artist in a statement shared with The Root. “In a collection this sophisticated, there’s something for every beauty lover.”

The collection includes four lipsticks in shades that range from the softest pinks and nudes to the boldest reds. There are also rich-looking Lipglass shades that can be worn alone or layered over lipstick to add a golden glimmer.

The eight-shadow eye palette was designed with browns, grays and metallics to create the ultimate smokey eye. And of course, you can’t recreate Whitney’s signature glow without the collection’s Shimmer Powder Blush and golden bronze Extra Dimension Skinfinish. All of the products can be held in the collection’s exclusive gold clutch.

According to Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law, former manager, and now executor of the late singer’s estate, the M.A.C x Whitney collection is a celebration of beauty inspired by Whitney’s favorite shades.

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear,” said Houston in a statement. “Our work with M.A.C is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to the eye and lip colors that she loved to work with.”

The collection may be met with some resistance., however. As The Root recently reported, there was some backlash surrounding the release of The Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance. The estate received some criticism from fans who accuse them of trying to capitalize on the iconic entertainer’s image.