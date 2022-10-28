Ten years ago, Whitney Houston’s tragic death stunned us all. And since she left us, her estate has been working overtime on projects intended to keep her memory alive.



Just in time for the holiday season, the authorized biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody will hit theaters in December. And this week, it was announced that a Whitney fragrance is making its way to a department store counter near you. The Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance is described as “a sparkling, singular gem” with notes of “bright fruits and florals that delight the senses.”

Pat Houston, Whitney’s long-time manager, sister-in-law and executor of her estate, was involved in the creation of the fragrance. “To wear Whitney Houston is to feel inspired and confident like Whitney, who has always encouraged women to embrace the greatest love for themselves,” she said.

But there are plenty of fans who think a bottle of perfume is not the best way to honor the late singer and actress. Instead, they’re calling it a cheap and disrespectful way for Whitney’s family to use her name and image to make money. And they were not afraid to make their feelings known on social media.

An Instagram post from Houston’s official account announcing the launch of the fragrance was lit up with comments from people who want nothing to do with new perfume.

Comments like, “this is wat happens when ur family toxic asf,” and “Wait a minute she’s gone! She didn’t approve of that! Stop trying to MAKE money of her!!!!” are just a few of the mostly negative reactions from confused fans who would rather have new music than perfume to remember their beloved Whitney.

But all is not bad. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the fragrance will benefit The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, which supports grassroots programs and initiatives that benefit underserved youth.