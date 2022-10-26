As the world anxiously awaits Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s arrival in theaters on November 11, M. A. C and Marvel Studios are dropping a little something special to help the time go by. Starting today, the Marvel Studios Black Panther Collection by M. A. C will be available in-store at M. A. C locations nationwide and online at maccosmetics.com.

After the successful collabs with Barbie, Disney’s Cruella and Stranger Things, M. A. C has teamed up with Marvel Studios to create a beautiful 18-piece limited edition cosmetics collection, including lip colors, eyeshadow and highlighter.

Everything about this collection, from the Eye Shadow x 8 to the Love Me Liquid Lip Colour, will make you feel like you’re ready to hit the hottest party in Wakanda. Because it’s Black Panther, everything looks great on melanated skin. And you can store all of your products in a dope keepsake makeup bag inspired by the film.

When it comes to the color palette of the collection, Joel Harlow, lead makeup artist on the film, told The Root that his team took inspiration from the tribes of Africa but wanted to add a modern twist.

“We’re drawing upon real tribes. We wanted to keep that cultural integrity when we were designing this makeup,” he said. “But at the same time, Wakanda is the most technologically advanced country in the world. And so we’re allowed to extrapolate what those looks would be in a futuristic society. It’s a bright and happy city and it’s a powerful city. So you wanted to keep everything grounded in it’s culture and also expand it to what that would be if you had the benefit of vibranium.”

You don’t have to like superheroes to appreciate the stunning colors in this collection. It was way too hard for me to pick a favorite item, but I love Wakanda Proud, the metallic deep purple Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof eye liner and Feelin’ It, the translucent gold Lip Glass.

But I’m warning you, the packaging alone is well worth the price and makes it almost too beautiful to use. “You almost need to get two sets of the collection, one to play with and one to seal away and put in a closet until the reunion,” Harlow said.