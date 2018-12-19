Screenshot: YouTube (TedX)

A racist internet troll has settled a lawsuit filed by American University’s first black student body president after he helped a white supremacist website launch a vicious campaign of harassment and racial threats.

The Associated Press reports that Evan James McCarty has agreed to submit to “anti-hate training,” as well as offering an apology in writing and on video to Taylor Dumpson, who was targeted by McCarty and others on the Daily Stormer website, which is the preeminent website for white supremacists, neo-Nazis and people with poor grammatical skills.

After Dumpson was elected as American University’s first black SGA president, Daily Stormer’s owner, Andrew Anglin, ordered his legion of miscreants with poorly-defined jawlines to threaten and intimidate Dumpson and her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters.

“No one feels safe around bananas,” Anglin wrote on his Facebook for white supremacists site (I know you’re thinking: “Facebook is really Facebook for white supremacists,” but trust me, the Daily Stormer is marginally worse. Plus, the videos are terrible.)

Anglin, the runner-up in The Root’s 2017 World Wypipo Tournament, added:

Some racists have taken to calling this African Queen ‘Dumpy Dumpson,’ smdh ... Be sure to send her some words of support on Facebook, and hit up the AU Student Government on Twitter. Let her know that you fully support her struggle against bananas.

While their teeth usually fail to present a united front, Anglin’s intellectually challenged minions joined together to harass Dumpson and others online and in person. She faced a barrage of racist graffiti, hate messages and even bananas tied with nooses on the Washington, D.C., campus. Dumpson eventually had to be guarded by campus police, about which Anglin’s site proudly posted a response article titled, “Nigger Agitator Gets Police Bodyguards Because of Daily Stormer.”

McCarty harassed Dumpson on Twitter under the name “Byron de la Vandal,” an apparent nod to Byron De La Beckwith, who killed civil rights leader Medgar Evers in front of his home in 1963, the Associated Post reports. After one article publicized Dumpson’s whereabouts, McCarty tweeted: “READY THE TROOPS!”

So Dumpson, along with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, filed a lawsuit against Anglin, McCarty and another defendant, Brian Andrew Ade, for incitement of intentional infliction of emotional distress and/or conspiracy to do so; interfering with her right to equal opportunity to education; and bias-related incitement or conspiracy to commit stalking.

McCarty agreed to attend anti-hate training sessions for one year with a licensed therapist or a qualified counselor. He also agreed to take four academic classes on race and gender, complete 200 hours of community service promoting “racial justice and civil rights” and publicly denounce hate. He also has to apologize to Dumpson on video and allow her to show it to others as she advocates against hate.



Basically, they have forced McCarty to agree to let them use his racist antics to help fight racism, which is hilarious when you think about it. It’s like a marriage counselor using a picture of Offset or asking Donald Trump to record a video to help warn others about the dangers of being a spiteful, petty, tall-kitchen bag of liquified rhinoceros vomit with the intellect of a broom handle and the honesty of a...

You know what? Maybe I’m getting off topic.

Dumpson, who is now a student, will continue to pursue her suit against the other parties. Anglin and Ade have not responded to Dumpson’s lawsuit, and Tuesday’s settlement only applies to McCarty.

Anglin has been hiding for more than a year after Tanya Gersh, a Jewish real estate agent who received the same treatment as Dumpson, filed suit against Anglin after she became entangled in a feud with the mother of another white nationalist, Richard Spencer.