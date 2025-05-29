White New York Town Official Allegedly Shoots Black DoorDash Driver For Reasons That'll Boil Your Blood

A disturbing video shows the moment a DoorDash delivery driver approached the door of who he thought was the hungry customer he was looking for until he realized too late that it wasn’t. What happened should strike fear in the hearts of all gig service employees.

The 24-year-old DoorDasher who just moved to the U.S. from Guinea-Bissau got lost on a rural road in Chester, Orange County, ABC7 reports. His battery was also dying as he tried to make his delivery, so he asked for help before completing his stop to make sure the food got to the right place.

The report says a neighbor directed him to the home of John Reilly, a New York town official, and their interaction was intense to say the very least. Doorbell camera footage caught the whole scene. The DoorDasher walked up the door and knocked. When Reilly answered the door, the delivery driver asked if he was holding his order.

“No. Get off my property,” the official allegedly barked back, per the report.

However, as the DoorDasher turned his back to return to his vehicle, the report says Reilly began shooting at him. “Go!” the town official shouted before firing additional shots as the man drove away. The delivery driver was struck in the back as he tried to make it to his vehicle, per New York State Police. On his way out the neighborhood, he stopped by another home begging for help.

Relatives told ABC7 he stopped at a gas station before driving home to Middletown which was miles away. They said he collapsed before being rushed to the hospital. Luckily, he lived. The incident was so bizarre, the police even agreed that he didn’t pose a threat.

“There’s nothing to indicate the victim had any nefarious intentions; he’s just out there doing his job, trying to make a food delivery,” said New York State Police Capt. Joseph Kolek via The New York Post.

Reilly has given no suggestion that he would step down from his role as highway superintendent. The Town Board also said they have no say in what they can do with him moving forward. However, he still got slammed with charges of first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. He was booked into Orange County Jail on a $500,000 bond.