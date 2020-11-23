White Nationalist President to Veto Defense Bill if Military Bases Don’t Keep Confederate Names

Look at this asshole. Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

Temporary President Trump is on his fuckshit again.



Since he didn’t win the election, and it’s looking like he can’t steal the election, he’s now threatening to veto legislation to fund the military unless military bases continue to honor Confederate military leaders.



The president is a fucking disaster. I mean, there’s a bipartisan movement to rename military bases that honored losers. But losers fuck with losers, and President Trump knows about losing.



According to NBC News:



Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump has privately told Republican lawmakers that he won’t back down from his position during the campaign that he would veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act if it includes an amendment to rename the bases. A senior administration official confirmed Trump’s conversations with Republicans and his veto threat. “He’s said that,” the official said. Trump’s stance has put in doubt legislation that had been agreed to by Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate. It has sent members of Trump’s party scrambling to find a path for the defense bill, which outlines military policy and funding, and put them on a collision course with Democrats.

And now, because Republicans are spineless and evil jellyfish, they are now shifting to align with Trump because they don’t want to lose favor with their lord and savior. Apparently, because Trump doesn’t have anything better to do, he’s been focused on making sure that America doesn’t lose all of its symbolism of racism.



Trump had been reportedly arguing with “his former defense secretary, Mark Esper, who was quietly working with Congress to codify the renaming of bases in the bill before Trump fired him this month,” NBC News reports.



“Only the president can say whether or not there’s any room for a negotiation,” Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) said, adding that Old Turkey Neck, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky.), likely wouldn’t even bother bringing a resolution to the floor “that has a veto on it.”



Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to figure out why Republicans are letting a scrub flex on them. The president has less than two months in office before he goes to jail—I mean, before he leaves office—and they are still cowering to his lame-duck ass.



Trump would be vetoing legislation that sets “defense priorities for the coming year, but it also includes a pay raise for troops and funding for female-specific uniforms and body armor, which doesn’t yet exist. And it provides funding to support the quality of life for service members and their families, including measures this year to support education for military children with special needs whose families have to frequently change school districts,” NBC News reports.



So you know what all of this means? That much like the rest of the fucked up shit in this country under Trump’s watch, this will likely be left to Biden and his administration to fix. Oh, and if you’re wondering why Trump would veto such an important bill over such a small thing as the renaming of racist military bases, then you’ve not been watching.

