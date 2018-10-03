Photo: Drew Anthony Smith (Getty Images)

A black Texas family simply wanted to campaign for the man looking to unseat the constipated Grandpa Munster, Rafael Edward “Ted” Cruz, but claim they were harassed by a belligerent white man who was belligerent white-manning.



According to Fox 26, the family posted a video to Facebook explaining the encounter with the white man who, by definition in the white man handbook section 401-b, which states that “white men own all parts of Texas and therefore can tell people of color where they can and can’t be with impunity,” promptly told the grandmother and her two granddaughters to leave the area.

According to the video, the family was merely doing their part to ensure that Senate candidate O’Rourke upsets incumbent and second-in-charge of presidential scrotum-handling when Sen. Lindsey Graham isn’t available, Ted Cruz. That’s when a white man, who didn’t happen to give his name, told them to get out of his neighborhood.

“Yesterday, while doing this ‘American as apple pie’ activity within walking distance of my mother’s house, a man approached my mother and daughters and (among other choice words) demanded that they ‘go back where they came from’ because this is HIS neighborhood,” the young girls’ mother wrote on Facebook, Fox 26 reports.



The mother added: “In 2018, some people are emboldened enough in their hate to accost a 70-year old grandmother and her 8- and 10-year-old granddaughters. Please let this be a wake-up call of how real and unhinged the hate has become. We must call it out, and we must demand better.”