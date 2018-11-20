Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

It might have been the crane kick or the leg drop but either way, CNN came off the top rope, pinning the White House for a three count to win the “Fuck Your Press Pass” battle royale as the Trump administration officially ended its effort to keep CNN reporter Jim Acosta from being able to ask questions.



While the blow to the president’s fight against the press comes a day after CNN announced plans to seek another court order, the White House admitted they were bugging and gave the president back his pass.



“Having received a formal reply from your counsel to our letter of November 16, we have made a final determination in this process: your hard pass is restored,” the White House said in a new letter to Acosta, The Hill reports.

Because the White House is petty AF, the letter also outlined new rules for reporters including “limiting each journalist to one question with follow-ups coming ‘at the discretion of the president or other White House officials taking questions.’

“Should you refuse to follow these rules in the future, we will take action in accordance with the rules set forth above,” the White House wrote to Acosta. “The president is aware of this decision and concurs,” The Hill reports.

Advertisement

The White House acts as if it’s doing Acosta a favor when they essentially submitted because they knew they were going to lose this fight. It’s basically a political version of “you better be glad they’re holding me back!” The White House also added that they have the right to pull any reporters credentials at anytime, which is yet to be proven considering a court hasn’t decided if any of this is even remotely legal.

“We have created these rules with a degree of regret,” the White House wrote. “But, given the position taken by CNN, we now feel obligated to replace previously shared practices with explicit rules.”

CNN danced on the graves of the White House press crew knowing that in the end they kicked the White House in the face and then put them into a Camel Clutch, most notably used by the Iron Sheik.

Advertisement

“For as long as there have been White House press conferences, White House reporters have asked follow-up questions. We fully expect this tradition will continue,” White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) President Olivier Knox told the Hill, adding the group had “no role in crafting” the rules.



“We will continue to make the case that a free and independent news media plays a vital role in the health of our republic.”

Advertisement

While Acosta’s press pass has been fully restored, nothing is stopping the White House from effectively icing the reporter out; never calling on him and making every move he makes the move of a ninja trying to effectively end the purity of white women worldwide, but at least he’s back in the building.

Here is actual footage of Jim Acosta learning his press pass has been restored: