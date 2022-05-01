The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner celebrated on April 30, 2022 brought together the political world’s brightest lights, along with celebrities who also shined bright on the red carpet. From journalists and politicos, to activists, here’s who turned up and turned out.
Symone Sanders
Gayle King
Joy-Ann Reid
Benjamin Crump and Al Sharpton
Mario Van Peebles and Chris Tucker
Ziwe Fumudoh
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes
Kyla Pratt
Yamiche Alcindor
Sunny Hostin
April Ryan
Nick Schmit and Jonathan Capehart
Daniel Baker AKA Desus Nice
Laura Coates
Abby Phillip
Rep. Frederica Wilson
Don Lemon
Alicia Quarles
Arthel Neville
Roy Wood Jr.
