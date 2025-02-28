What You Need to Know About Today's Feb. 28 Economic Blackout and How You Can Be a Part of History

The Economic Blackout, sponsored by The People’s Union USA, takes place today, Feb. 28. The peaceful protest is an attempt to disrupt corporations that have dropped their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs (DEI), by holding back spending. Those participating in the boycott hope to make their frustrations felt, and if you have no clue as to what is going on, here’s what you need to know.

This economic blackout is not just talk going around on social media — millions of Americans have pledged to take part. The boycott has received nods of support from many notable people, including Rev. Al Sharpton, who has even expressed interest in creating his own boycott with the National Action Network (NAN).

Some have even taken it a step further by adding a black dot emoji in their social media usernames so you can see that they are actively taking part in the blackout, an idea created by TikTok user: @fung.money



Buying From Big Corporations Is A No Go:

The main goal of the boycott is to remind those in charge that “we the people” hold the real power, as stated by TikTok user @ms.fueg:

The goal is to not spend any money today, if you can help it. No gas, no fast food, no impulse online purchases. Don’t tap that your phone and don’t swipe that bank card.

What About Small Businesses?

It may be difficult to go a full day without spending one dollar on an essential item or food, therefore there is the tiniest bit of leeway. Small family owned businesses are not on the boycott list, even better if they are Black owned.

But One Day Won’t Gonna Change Much:

User @askabout.amanda shares how she believes the boycott is performative in a TikTok, and though it’s true that one day of boycotting may not be the most effective way of sending across a message, it’s ability to set a precedent is undeniable. The result? The start of more conscious spending habits.

The People’s Union USA, a grassroots organization that is in charge of the boycott, stated that they plan to promote weeklong boycotts, as said in PBS News, therefore this might only be the start. Rev. Al Sharpton’s boycott, for example, plans to target businesses that do not follow DEI programs throughout the spring. The companies that his boycott will be targeting are set to be announced in April, stated by the NAN website.