What? Texas Gov. Abbott is Eager To Pardon a Man Who Killed A BLM protester

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to undo the guilty verdict of a white army sergeant who fatally shot a Black Lives Matter protester back in 2020, according to USA TODAY. Though the jury found the man guilty as charged, Abbott said he plans to pardon him based on the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.



Apparently, there was more than one Kyle Rittenhouse threatening the lives of demonstrators in 2020. Daniel Perry, now 35, was indicted in 2021 for fatally shooting BLM protester Garrett Foster in Austin three years ago. The report says Perry was an active-duty sergeant but doing Uber rides downtown the night of the protest. He was accused of driving his car through a red light directly into the march prompting Foster, who was carrying an AK-47 rifle, to approach the vehicle with a group of protesters.

Perry alleges he was threatened by Foster, shot at him five times with his firearm through the window of his car and drove away. Despite the impression that Perry instigated this interaction, his defense team argued he acted in self-defense. The jury wasn’t convinced and Perry was convicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct charges.

Then, here came running Gov. Abbott, defending the wreckless actions that led to the death of an innocent man.

Read more from USA TODAY:

Less than 24 hours after a Texas jury convicted Army Sgt. Daniel Perry of murder in the 2020 shooting of a protester, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on social media Saturday that he will pardon Perry as soon as a request “hits my desk.” The unprecedented effort, which Abbott announced to his 1 million followers on Twitter, came as Abbott faced growing calls from national conservative figures such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in the shooting deaths of two Wisconsin protesters in 2020, to act to urgently undo the conviction. “Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Abbott said in a tweet. “I will work as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry.”

Texas’ “stand your ground” law states that a person does not have to retreat from using deadly force if they are in a place they have a right to be, not engaged in criminal activity and has not provoked their assailant. According to the order of events, Perry wasn’t assaulted by Foster but instead nearly assaulted a group of demonstrators with his vehicle who would have then had the right to “stand their ground” after being provoked. No?

Well, the jury found him not guilty of speeding his car into the crowd.

Nevertheless, this support from the we watched Kyle Rittenhouse kill two people and injure another after crossing county lines to counterprotest a Black Lives Matter demonstration and get away with it. Now, he’s an aspiring political figure, backed by Faux News and rallying for people to support Perry’s pardon.

However, Abbott’s pardon still needs approval from the Board of Pardons and Paroles (who were appointed by him). Pardons are usually announced every December, the report says. Until Christmas time, Perry will be sentenced and sent to prison.