Kyle Rittenhosue just will not go away.

The Illinois teen who was found not guilty for fatally shooting two protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is now back in the news for announcing his plans to sue media companies and celebrities for the negative coverage aimed towards him.

Advertisement

Rittenhouse, whose firearm he used during the Kenosha protests was destroyed last month, made an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight to announce that his team has launched the Media Accountability Project to raise money and take on the media companies and individuals who made alleged false accusations about him.

Among the media individuals on his “list” was Whoopi Goldberg, who was suspended from The View for a couple of weeks for her comments on the holocaust.

During the interview with Carlson, Rittenhouse said, “Right now we’re looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes. Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that. And there’s others. Don’t forget about Cenk Uygur from The Young Turks. He called me a murderer before the verdict and continues to call me a murderer.”

Rittenhouse continued, “We are going to hold everybody who’s lied about me accountable such as…everybody’s who’s lied, called me a white supremacist. They’re all gonna be held accountable and we’re going to handle them in a courtroom.”

During the trial, NBA superstar Lebron James decided to jump in on the Twitter discourse on Rittenhouse for his crying in the courtroom. I wonder if he will be among the celebrities that Rittenhouse plans to sue?

Rittenhouse fatally shot Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during protests of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His trial and his eventual acquittal caused outrage and support across the country.

Advertisement

Rittenhouse, who was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting, posted a launch video on his Twitter to announce the launch of his company.

The video starts with a Malcolm X quote saying, “ “The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power.”