Kyle Rittenhouse Wrongful Death Lawsuit Lands Him Back in Court

Do y’all remember Kyle Rittenhouse? He’s the man who was found not guilty of fatally shooting two men and wounding another during protests in Kenosha, Wis. in 2020 over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Maybe this infamous photo of him crying while on the witness stand will jog your memory.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Wisconsin ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of Anthony Huber, one of the men killed by Rittenhouse, can proceed in court, according to the Associated Press.

John Huber, the father of Anthony, filed the lawsuit in 2021, shortly after Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the criminal trial. John is accusing Rittenhouse of working with police officers to harm participants of the protests in Kenosha, Wis. He also alleges that police allowed a dangerous situation to occur which resulted in his son’s death and violated his civil rights.

Unsurprisingly, Rittenhouhouse and other defendants in the local Kenosha government attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed, but U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman has denied the dismissal.

More from the Associated Press:

Attorneys and private investigators for John Huber spent over 100 hours trying to locate Rittenhouse, tracking down addresses in seven states before they found the home of his mother and sister in Florida. The lawsuit was served on Rittenhouse’s sister, who said that he wasn’t home. Adelman said that was sufficient to qualify as being served. Rittenhouse had argued that the case against him should be dismissed because he wasn’t properly served with the lawsuit. Adelman dismissed that, saying that Rittenhouse “is almost certainly evading service.”

It should be no shock that Rittenhouse is trying to avoid any more time in court. Since he was found not guilty of the murder of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, he has been anything but quiet.

Just months after he was acquitted of all charges in the criminal trial, he had the audacity to ask police if they could return the firearms he used two kill the two victims, claiming that he wanted “destroy” the semi-automatic rifle.

Ever since Rittenhouse was arrested, he’s been the topic of many political conversations, with some thinking that he’s a trigger-happy vigilante, and others thinking that he was just defending himself in a scary situation.