Hip-hop fans, rejoice! Dr. Dre is back in the studio working with the likes of Diddy to produce an upcoming album for Snoop Dogg.

The Bad Boy founder was particularly filled with excitement in an Instagram post that read, “Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals.”

He continued, “He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up! lol But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

But what should fans expect from a Dr. Dre-produced Snoop Dogg album?

Although Dre hasn’t released an album since Compton in 2015, I still believe in his ability to make incredible beats. Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, is a totally different situation.

Snoop has been pretty consistent in releasing music ever since his debut album Doggystyle in 1993. But those albums have not been consistently good. His 2022 album BODR (Bacc On Death Row) was a fun listen, but I’m still unsure of what to expect from a Dr. Dre and Snoop album nearly 30 years after the two started working together.

While he’s still recorded some solid releases, Snoop has been unable to quite reach the level of rapping that he did in 1993. So while the excitement is still there, I’m hesitant to keep my expectations high as fans did before the release of Doggystyle, when Snoop was in his absolute prime.

Anticipation for the new album was at an all-time high in March after Snoop shared a photo of himself and Dre in the studio with a caption on Instagram that read , “The Chronic bac home.”

In the months that have followed, we haven’t heard any news on what the project could be. But Dr. Dre has been seen in the studio with some other notable hip-hop figures. On Tuesday, Conway The Machine posted a photo showing himself in the studio with Dr. Dre and Kanye West.

Whatever comes out of these studio sessions with Dr. Dre, I’m sure hip-hop fans will be pleased considering it’s almost impossible for the Compton producer to release a bad album.