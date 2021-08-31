What’s it called when karma decides to pay you back for all the shitty things you’ve done?



Chickens coming home to roost?

Eh...

What goes around comes around?

Ehh…

Reaping what you sow?

Mehhhh…that’s closer but put it in the key of Monique.

Doing clownery and the clown comes back to bite?

Yup, that’s it!



In this case, the aforementioned clown doing the biting is the folks over at Sony who have decided to finally part ways with the perpetrator of said clownery, Mike Richards.

Per the AP, Richards is out as executive producer on the long-running primetime trivia show Jeopardy!, as well as at Wheel of Fortune. This decision comes just days after it was announced that Richards was set to undergo “sensitivity training” after stepping down as the host of Jeopardy! amid the initial backlash after his past sexist, misogynistic and xenophobic comments recently resurfaced.

In a memo to staff, e xecutive v ice p resident of b usiness and s trategy to the game shows Suzanne Prete explained: “We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened.”

You damn skippy, it hasn’t! This man [Richards] only knows chaos and caucasity; I don’t know why they thought putting a band-aid over a bullet wound was going to fix it. I really feel like we’ve all been in the final round of Jeopardy!, waiting on the correct answer to who’s going to be the next host for the past five months and I don’t know about you but this music is getting old!! I’ve hummed the melody five times too many now. My ears are burning.

At this point, I don’t even know if I want LeVar Burton to have the job anymore. White corps and orgs love to bring the Black person in to clean things up right after they’ve made a mess of it. LeVar is wayyyy too beloved to be subjected to that. However, if he is still interested and Sony reaches out, I need him to be 100 percent on his Fat Joe steeze and let them know that they’re gonna have come with a fitting offer.

So I guess we’ll see what Mayim Bialik does in the interim. And by we, I mean y’all because I’m not watching this show anymore.

