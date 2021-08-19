Jeopardy! executive producer and recently appointed permanent host Mike Richards is once again apologizing for some past problematic behaviors.

People reports that Richards issued an apology statement after several derogatory comments made on a previous podcast he hosted recently resurfaced. From 2013 to 2014, Richards hosted The Randumb Show podcast, which was described at the time as a “behind-the-scenes look” of his then job at The Price Is Right. In a review of all 41 episodes captured by The Ringer, Richards can be heard repeatedly making offensive comments about women, as well as using slurs for mentally ill folks and little people.

In one episode in particular, Richards references his co-host Beth Triffon’s time as a model for the CES trade show, calling her a “booth hoe,” “booth-stitute,” and “booth slut.” In another, he also criticized Triffon’s friends, calling them “frumpy,” “overweight,” and “fat.” In addition to being hella sexist to women and a complete ass to little people and the mentally ill, Richards also made a distasteful insinuation about Triffon’s living arrangements. In another clip published by The Ringer, after explaining her woes about her apartment, Richards questioned: “Does Beth live, like, in Haiti? Doesn’t it sound like that? Like, the urine smell, the woman in the muumuu, the stray cats.”

*Deep, heavy, Negro spiritual sigh*

Whose—and I can’t stress this enough—MANS IS THIS?!

Forget violence, it’s almost as if Jeopardy! woke up and chose controversy and chaos because this man is the epitome of “a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck.” LeVar Burton would NEVER. Just saying.

In light of this latest news, Richards issued an apology stating:

“It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry. The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around. Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes. My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them.”

Yeah, OK. We’ll see about that. By the way Mike, Tyrese just called: He said he thinks it’s time for you to get ready to throw in the tile, too.



