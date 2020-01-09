What Da Fuq Is a 409K? Trump Seems to Know

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

In an attempt to brag on himself once again, President Trump may have hipped us to an exclusive financial plan only allowed to the top 1 percent. On Thursday the president tweeted out that the stock market is on the rise and to prove it he wanted everyone to check their 409Ks!



“STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?” the president of people who use handcuff leashes on their children wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Someone on staff must have told the president that while dealing with his insistent sniffing, he let regular Americans in on an eight-point better retirement plan and he quickly sent out a corrected tweet. Because the only 409 Twitter respects is Formula 409, they were quick to clown the president for once again proving he’s the smartest man in the room.

While Trump’s presidency has had some stock market success, mostly living off the work the previous administration has done, according to t he Hill, he’s still yet to outpace former Presidents Barack Obama or Bill Clinton. Maybe that’s because no one is looking at the 409Ks!

