Wentz Who?, Gregg Williams Is an Idiot and Other Takeaways from Week 13 of the NFL

Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to their game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo : Stacy Revere ( Getty Images )

Hmmm. Where shall we begin?

Wentz Hits the Bench and It Might Be Time to Bring the Pain

Who’s the most expensive backup in the league?

If you answered embattled QB Carson Wentz you might be correct. Because after embarrassing his ancestors all season, the Eagles finally had enough and sent his ass to bed without dinner.

On Sunday, after Philly dug themselves into a 23-3 hole against the Packers, coach Doug Pederson finally benched Wentz in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts. And what did Hurts do? Orchestrate two touchdowns within a little over a minute and almost spark a comeback that would’ve never occurred under Wentz’s command.

“We needed a spark,” Pederson said. “We needed something to go our way, so I put Jalen in the game.”

After entering the game in the third quarter, Hurts responded in kind with 109 passing yards and a touchdown before eventually falling short 30-16 to the Packers. Hurts might not have won the game, but he certainly left a big impression on his teammates—especially Wentz.

“Obviously, there’s been chatter, I’ve had to get a lot of questions over the last handful of weeks. But I don’t let my mind go there at the end of the day,” Wentz said after the game. “I’m a competitor and when I’m out on that field, whether it’s practice or a walkthrough or a game, I’m going to leave it all on the field and do everything I can. And today that’s what I did.”

If by “leaving it all on the field” he means his putrid 40 percent completion rate and 57.4 quarterbacking rating on Sunday in one of the worst games of his career, I hope he enjoys his view from the bench because his time in Philadelphia might be coming to an end. Pederson has yet to name a starter for Week 14, but for his part, Hurts is doing and saying all the right things.

“Any experience and any opportunity to touch the field, it only kind of raises the value of that player. It’s kind of has been that way all year, and today Coach gave me that opportunity,” Hurts said. “With all my heart, I had every intention of coming in and getting it done and winning the game, but we came up short, and that only lights a fire in everybody moving forward.”

The Eagles can’t turn back around now. It’s officially Hurts o’clock in Philadelphia.

The Jets Bid Gregg Williams Adieu

On Sunday, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams did an incredibly stupid thing.

With the Jets up four points against the Raiders with 13 seconds left on the clock, in what can at best be called an inconceivable lapse in judgment, instead of defending the goal line and dropping damn near your entire defense into coverage, Williams did the unthinkable and instead called a seven-man blitz—something the NFL hasn’t seen since 2006.

Predictably, such an unprecedented call didn’t end well. And instead of the Jets finally winning their first game of the season, Trevor Lawrence took a glimpse into his crystal ball when this happened:

Bruhhhhhhh. What in the hell?

Much like the rest of us, Jets coach Adam Gase couldn’t believe Williams called that play.

“Our guys work way too hard to go through this shit,” Gase fumed after the game. Jets safety Marcus Maye echoed those sentiments but opted to be a little less profane in expressing his frustration.

“I just felt like we could’ve been in a better call in that situation,” Maye said.

Apparently, Jets ownership felt the exact same way. Because on Monday morning, guess who woke up fired on their day off? Mr. Gregg Williams.

It’s a wonder he still even had a job in the NFL after that whole bounty scandal with the Saints, in which Williams dimed out his own players and was temporarily banished from the league in 2012, but he sure as hell ain’t employed anymore.

What a dumb ass.

I Hate to Be the Bearer of Bad News, But the Cleveland Browns Are For Real

Looking at the box score, you’d think the game between the Browns and Titans on Sunday was actually competitive. But as someone who watched it in real-time, I can confirm that in no way, shape, or form was that the case. Like, at all.

Baker Mayfield went theeeeeeeeeeee entire fuck off and threw four touchdowns by the damn half, and the Titans basically spent the rest of the game padding their stats as not to embarrass themselves in their deceptive 41-35 defeat. It was a bloodbath of the highest order, and even though Mayfield might still be a coward-ass coward, he’s officially accomplished something we haven’t seen in Cleveland since 2007.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Browns will finish the 2020 season with a winning record.



I know, I can’t believe it myself.

Dude has a bevy of weapons at his disposal and if he finally decides to play like a top-tier quarterback instead of merely a game manager, the rest of the league is in some serious trouble once the playoffs start.

Who Balled Out This Week

I already gave Mayfield his flowers, and Darren Waller continued his reign of terror with a 200 yard, two-touchdown outing against the Jets, but did you see this catch Tyreek Hill made against my beloved Broncos?!

Somehow it was ruled incomplete even though it never touched the field. Unreal.

I’d feel bad for the dude, but after he pulled this classless shit he’ll be just fine.

See y’all next week.