As previously reported by The Root, Williams was recently diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 that subsequently pushed back the new season premiere of her popular daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. Originally slated for Sept. 20, in order to give Williams proper time to quarantine and recover, season 13 will now debut on Oct. 4.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeated episodes will be scheduled,” the show explained to fans and followers on social media at the time. Prior to her COVID-19 diagnosis, Williams was undergoing separate “unspecified” health evaluations.

Now, according to ET, Williams is finally back at home and is reportedly “doing very well,” per a source. Additionally, Williams’ brother Tommy Williams gave an update on his sister in a video on YouTube saying:

“I did speak with Wendy, she’s stabilized, she’s doing alright. You know, I can’t give all the blow by blows. I told her I’ll never proceed her voice through the show. But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.”

He later added, “It’s not an easy fight. It’s not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother passing. It’s not easy. This isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. But she’s doing well, she’s stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there.”



