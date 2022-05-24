It seems the financial feud between veteran radio and TV host Wendy Williams and her bank, Wells Fargo, appears to be ongoing—as it was revealed over the weekend that she has now been placed under financial guardianship.

According to Williams’ lawyer LaShawn Thomas, the decision for guardianship stemmed from a request Williams made to check her bank statements. When Wells Fargo wouldn’t let her, they alleged that the host was an “incapacitated person” and was therefore in need of financial guardianship. Prior to this decision, a New York judge previously ruled that a temporary guardianship be put in place back in March.

“Wendy doesn’t agree with a financial guardian being appointed,” Thomas explained in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “If it’s the court’s intention to have one appointed over her affairs for the long haul, she definitely isn’t going to accept that.”

As previously reported by The Root, Williams took to Instagram to air out her grievances against Wells Fargo, her former financial adviser Lori Schiller, former manager Bernie Young and the New York court system, accusing them all of being unfair in a nearly four-minute-long video.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money, and suddenly, Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. It’s not fair, and Wells Fargo has no questions and answers with regarding my money. This is not fair, and Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right!,” Williams said.

Williams also went on to accuse her former manager, Bernie Young, of using her American Express card to hire an attorney to petition to become her legal guardian. Young was the one who filed the petition in a New York court in March under the belief that he should have access to Wendy’s millions because she “suffers serious health problems.” Earlier this year, Williams fired Young, noted that he was “no good,” and that the entire ordeal was “not fair at all” in her video rant.